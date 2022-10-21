Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

Oct 21, 2022 at 12:19 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Chris-Olave-NOS-AZ-102022
Mikey Owens/2022 Mikey Owens

There's no difficulty in locating several standout performers for the New Orleans Saints in their 42-34 loss to Arizona on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The issue is that the players for the Saints (2-5) would much rather have them come in triumph than in defeat.

OFFENSE: Everyone said Chris Olave didn't practice like a rookie and they didn't expect him to play like a rookie. They were right on both counts. The receiver returned to the field after missing almost all of the previous six quarters due to a concussion, and picked up where he left off with seven catches for 106 yards. The Saints got a good one in Olave, who understands how to find the open spots in a zone and how to beat man-to-man coverage. His return helped the offense ring up 494 yards, and he's having to carry a little bit more of the load than expected with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry sidelined with injuries. He carries it well.

DEFENSE: If defensive end Cameron Jordan is slowing down, it's not showing. He added another sack to his career total, along with two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and six tackles, against one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL (Arizona's Kyler Murray). To a man, the defense says it needs to step up and play better and force turnovers, and that's all true. But Jordan is holding down his end on the defensive line; he has 4.5 sacks this season, three in the last three games, as he inches toward the all-time franchise lead for career sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Not much to choose from, save this: Wil Lutz made two more field goals and has been successful on all six attempts in the last two games. That's significant because at some point, the Saints are going to need him to kick a game-winner and right now, he's in a really good groove.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints again become own worst enemy in 42-34 loss to Arizona

Three turnovers, two returned for touchdowns, undermine pursuit of victory

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

news

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

news

New Orleans Saints come up short in red zone on offense and defense in 30-26 loss to Cincinnati

Saints go 1 for 5 in red zone, Bengals go 3 for 3

news

Andy Dalton will make third consecutive start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, against former team

'He has a certain leadership quality and a certain poise that I think the guys gravitate toward'

news

New Orleans Saints offense has been on a roll last six quarters

Saints have scored seven touchdowns and 57 points, with 700 yards in last six quarters

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston returns to practice for New Orleans Saints

'This is part of the rehab process. It's another step in the right direction'

news

Taysom Hill gives star turn to 'fluid' role with New Orleans Saints

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to do my best in whatever opportunity it is"

news

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill selected as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Hill had three rushing touchdowns versus Seahawks.

Advertising