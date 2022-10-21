Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

There's no difficulty in locating several standout performers for the New Orleans Saints in their 42-34 loss to Arizona on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The issue is that the players for the Saints (2-5) would much rather have them come in triumph than in defeat.

OFFENSE: Everyone said Chris Olave didn't practice like a rookie and they didn't expect him to play like a rookie. They were right on both counts. The receiver returned to the field after missing almost all of the previous six quarters due to a concussion, and picked up where he left off with seven catches for 106 yards. The Saints got a good one in Olave, who understands how to find the open spots in a zone and how to beat man-to-man coverage. His return helped the offense ring up 494 yards, and he's having to carry a little bit more of the load than expected with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry sidelined with injuries. He carries it well.

DEFENSE: If defensive end Cameron Jordan is slowing down, it's not showing. He added another sack to his career total, along with two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and six tackles, against one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL (Arizona's Kyler Murray). To a man, the defense says it needs to step up and play better and force turnovers, and that's all true. But Jordan is holding down his end on the defensive line; he has 4.5 sacks this season, three in the last three games, as he inches toward the all-time franchise lead for career sacks.