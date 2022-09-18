Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2022 NFL Week 2

The fight started early in the period with the score tied at 3 when Bucs receiver Mike Evans came off the sideline to blindside Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore while he and Bucs running back Leonard Fournette were shoving each other following an incomplete pass by Tom Brady. There was a scrum near midfield for a few minutes until order could be restored by the officials. Evans and Lattimore, who had a similar encounter in 2017, were ejected.

Following the ejections, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was picked off in the end zone by Tampa's Jamel Dean. The Bucs then marched in for their first touchdown, a 28-yard pass from Brady to Breshad Perriman with 7:41 to play, The Saints offense, which struggled for most of the game, turned the ball over on the next possession on another Dean interception of Winston. The Bucs (2-0) turned that into a 47-yard field goal by Ryan Succop, his second one from that distance Sunday. Tampa put the game away on the following possession when safety Mike Edwards returned another Winston interception 68 yards for a touchdown. Winston was 25 of 40 for 236 yards with one touchdown and the three interceptions. He was sacked six times.