Game recap: New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20 | 2022 NFL Week 11

The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
The Saints (4-7) used a two-quarterback system (Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill) to wake up their offense and score their most points since a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders three weeks ago. Dalton threw three touchdown passes, including a 53-yarder to rookie sensation Chris Olave, and finished a very efficient 21 of 25 for 260 yards. Hill carried the ball nine times for 52 yards and was one of three passing for 14 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had a solid game as well, carrying the ball 12 times for 42 yards and catching four passes for 47 yards. He passed 9,000 career yards from scrimmage in the game.
It was the 400th regular season win in franchise history.
"Coming out in the second half and getting the touchdown was a huge momentum boost for us," Coach Dennis Allen said. "A lot of young buys that stepped up, took on an added role and played well."
Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford had to leave in the third quarter to be examined for a concussion. He was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who gave the Saints defense some problems with his speed but ultimately was contained. The loss dropped the Rams, last season's Super Bowl champions, to 3-7.
The Saints played a clean game with no penalties in the first half and just two for the game. The team also didn't turn the ball over. Linebacker Demario Davis shared a sack with Tanoh Kpassagnon, while Carl Granderson and Kaden Elliss had 1.5 sacks each late as the Saints had to play without starting defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan (Payton Turner left during the game with a left ankle injury).
Olave, the first of the team's two first-round picks this year, had another stellar outing, with five catches for 102 yards and the touchdown. Tight end Juwan Johnson had his fifth touchdown reception of the season and veteran receiver Jarvis Landry scored his first touchdown as a Saint with a 7-yard reception in the third quarter.
The Saints will play at the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) on Sunday, Nov. 27. The 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.