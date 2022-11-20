Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20 | 2022 NFL Week 11

Saints end two-game losing streak as Andy Dalton throws three touchdown passes

Nov 20, 2022 at 05:19 PM

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints (4-7) used a two-quarterback system (Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill) to wake up their offense and score their most points since a 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders three weeks ago. Dalton threw three touchdown passes, including a 53-yarder to rookie sensation Chris Olave, and finished a very efficient 21 of 25 for 260 yards. Hill carried the ball nine times for 52 yards and was one of three passing for 14 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had a solid game as well, carrying the ball 12 times for 42 yards and catching four passes for 47 yards. He passed 9,000 career yards from scrimmage in the game.

It was the 400th regular season win in franchise history.

"Coming out in the second half and getting the touchdown was a huge momentum boost for us," Coach Dennis Allen said. "A lot of young buys that stepped up, took on an added role and played well."

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford had to leave in the third quarter to be examined for a concussion. He was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who gave the Saints defense some problems with his speed but ultimately was contained. The loss dropped the Rams, last season's Super Bowl champions, to 3-7.

The Saints played a clean game with no penalties in the first half and just two for the game. The team also didn't turn the ball over. Linebacker Demario Davis shared a sack with Tanoh Kpassagnon, while Carl Granderson and Kaden Elliss had 1.5 sacks each late as the Saints had to play without starting defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Cameron Jordan (Payton Turner left during the game with a left ankle injury).

Olave, the first of the team's two first-round picks this year, had another stellar outing, with five catches for 102 yards and the touchdown. Tight end Juwan Johnson had his fifth touchdown reception of the season and veteran receiver Jarvis Landry scored his first touchdown as a Saint with a 7-yard reception in the third quarter.

The Saints will play at the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) on Sunday, Nov. 27. The 49ers play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Rams Week 11 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.


New Orleans Saints
1 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
2 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
3 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
4 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
5 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
6 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
7 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
8 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
9 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
10 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
11 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
12 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
13 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
14 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
15 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
16 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
17 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
18 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
19 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
20 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
21 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
22 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
23 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
24 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
25 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
26 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
27 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
28 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
29 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
30 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
31 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
32 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
33 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
34 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
35 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
36 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
37 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
38 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
39 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
40 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
41 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
42 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
43 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
44 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
45 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
46 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
47 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
48 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
49 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
50 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
51 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
52 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
53 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
54 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
55 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
56 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
57 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
58 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
59 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
60 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
61 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
62 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
63 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
64 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
65 / 65

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
