New Orleans Saints come up short in red zone on offense and defense in 30-26 loss to Cincinnati

OFFENSE: The Saints ran for 228 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries. There were a few splash plays – a 44-yard scoring run by rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed , a 31-yard gain by Taysom Hill and a 24-yarder from Alvin Kamara – and as a whole, New Orleans will take that production every day of the week. The team knew it'd need a productive run game because it was without its top three receivers, and that showed in the passing game production (178 yards and a touchdown on 36 passing attempts). But when a team only can produce one touchdown in five trips to the red zone, it's not a ratio for success. New Orleans needed touchdowns instead of short field goals, and the inability to get them proved costly.

DEFENSE: On the flip side, the Saints' defense didn't produce a red zone stop in three attempts. Red zone defense, has been one of New Orleans' strengths, but that shortcoming on Sunday caught up. There were respectable numbers – 348 yards allowed, only 75 rushing yards surrendered, three sacks – overall. But, too, the Bengals converted six of 10 third-down opportunities and missed tackles on defense were an eyesore and, ultimately, a game-changer. The prideful unit has had consecutive weeks where it simply didn't come through with consistency; six explosive plays against Seattle were overcome with offensive help, but the defense didn't get off the field nearly as much as it needed to against the Bengals, and it didn't force a single field goal attempt in the red zone. It can be better and has been better, and it'll need to be Thursday night.