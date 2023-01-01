Game recap: New Orleans Saints 20, Philadelphia Eagles 10 | 2022 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans offense and defense dominated the first half, grabbing a 13-0 lead while holding Philadelphia (13-3) to 61 and allowing them to possess the ball for a little more than seven minutes. But the Eagles came to life in the second half, shutting down the Saints' offense with six sacks and scoring on a 78-yard Minshew bomb to A.J. Brown and a 56-yard Jake Elliott field goal.

Quarterback Andy Dalton played a strong game, going 18 of 22 for 204 with one interception. Running back Alvin Kamara had 16 carries for 74 yards while Taysom Hill had another all-purpose outing, scoring on a 1-yard run, completing two passes, catching one pass and running 14 times for 46 yards.

The Saints defense sacked Minshew six times, with Cameron Jordan leading the way with three, making him the franchise's all-time sack leader with 115.5. Jordan moved past Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson who had 115.