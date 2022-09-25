Game recap: Carolina Panthers 22, New Orleans Saints 14 | 2022 NFL Week 3

The New Orleans Saints tried to stage another memorable fourth quarter rally but came up short in a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The loss dropped the Saints to 1-2 and improved the Panthers to 1-2. The Saints will head to London later Sunday for their game next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

"We are beating ourselves with penalties and with turning the football over," Coach Dennis Allen said, "and that's got to stop."