Game recap: Carolina Panthers 22, New Orleans Saints 14 | 2022 NFL Week 3

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.
The New Orleans Saints tried to stage another memorable fourth quarter rally but came up short in a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The loss dropped the Saints to 1-2 and improved the Panthers to 1-2. The Saints will head to London later Sunday for their game next week against the Minnesota Vikings.
"We are beating ourselves with penalties and with turning the football over," Coach Dennis Allen said, "and that's got to stop."
The Saints trailed 13-0 entering the fourth quarter when quarterback Jameis Winston came to life, completing seven of seven passes as the Saints marched 89 yards ending with 5-yard scoring run by Mark Ingram II, the 75th touchdown of his career. But Carolina struck immediately back on a 67-yard catch-and-run by Laviska Shinault. On the very next possession Winston had his tipped pass intercepted by defensive lineman Derrick Brown.
But New Orleans came back and scored on an amazing, one-handed 4-yard catch by receiver Marquez Callaway to make it 22-14 with 2:22 to play. Carolina was able to recover the onside kick and run out all but 17 seconds of the clock. The Saints' final chance ended on a Winston interception.
Rookie receiver Chris Olave had the first 100-yard game of his career with nine catches for 147 yards including a 49-yard reception. Winston was 25 for 41 for 353 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Kamara carried 15 times for 61 yards with 27 coming on his first carry. Receiver Tre'Quan Smith added four catches for 105 yards. Thomas had five catches for 49 yards before leaving.
The Saints defense turned in another strong outing just surrendering three Eddy Pineiro field goals and the Shinault score. The Panthers' first touchdown came in the first half on a 44-yard return of an Alvin Kamara fumble. New Orleans sacked Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield three times.
Kicker Wil Lutz was 0 for 2 on field goals with a 30-yard attempt blocked and a 48-yarder missed to the right. New Orleans lost three players to injury as left guard Andrus Peat and receivers Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas and Smith all were forced from the game.
"We talked about the ball being the most important thing and we did not play well in the first half," Allen said. "The turnover (fumble) was a big play in the game. ... We are going to have re-group and play better."