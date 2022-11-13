Game recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 20, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2022 NFL Week 10

The score was tied at 10 at the start of the third quarter but the Saints offense couldn't get on track with its make-shift line and the Steelers scored 10 points, a 33-yard Matthew Wright field goal and a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Pickett score was set up by a pass interference penalty on cornerback Paulson Adebo in the end zone. It was one of 10 penalties for New Orleans, good for 74 yards.

"We really didn't do anything in the second half," Allen said.

New Orleans had a season-high six sacks of Pickett, who finished 18 of 30 for 199 yards and eight carries for 51 yards.

Quarterback Andy Dalton was 17 of 27 for 174 yards with one touchdown and two second half interceptions. It was a tough day for running back Alvin Kamara as he carried eight times for 26 yards. Receiver Jarvis Landry, seeing his first action in more than a month, had three catches for 37 yards. Tight end Juwan Johnson had the team's lone touchdown, a 15-yarder at the end of the second quarter, one of five receptions. Rookie receiver Chris Olave had three catches for 40 yards. The Saints struggled on third down again (three for 12) which led to being dominated in time of possession (Steelers had the ball for nearly 39 minutes).