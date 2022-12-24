Game recap: New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10 | NFL Week 16

The defense won the game by stopping the Browns on fourth-and-10 from inside the Saints' 20 on a sack by defensive end Carl Granderson. New Orleans held Cleveland to 249 of offense with Watson going 15 of 31 for 135 yards with one interception.

"None of these games in our league are ever easy," Allen said.

Hill finished with 56 yards on nine carries, Kamara had 76 carries for 20 yards while quarterback Andy Dalton was eight of 15 for 92 yards with one interception. Rookie Rashid Shaheed was the top receiver with four catches for 41 yards.

The Saints lost left guard Andrus Peat to an ankle injury in the first half and defensive back Justin Evans to a shoulder injury.

Allen said he gave the team's equipment staff a game ball for everything they did to get the team ready for the extreme cold and windy weather. It was six degrees at kickoff with a wind-chill factor in minus double digits.

"It was cold, and it was windy," Allen said. "The weather was certainly a factor."

Said Kamara: "The elements are the elements, we still had to get our job done."