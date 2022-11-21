New Orleans Saints overcome defensive line injuries in one of team's most productive pass-rush games this season

In the last four games, the Saints (4-7) have totaled 53 percent of their sacks this season, 17 of 32.

New Orleans was able to achieve victory despite the fact it was missing nine projected starters.

"I thought our guys rose to the occasion," Allen said. "I know that the Rams are dealing with a lot of injury issues, much like us, but I thought going up against the defending world champions, our guys went out there and played and competed and won a game. That was obviously encouraging. We had a lot of guys that haven't played prominent roles for us that stepped up and played well."

Included among that group were three offensive linemen. Landon Young started at left tackle, Calvin Throckmorton at left guard and Josh Andrews at center, replacing James Hurst (concussion), Andrus Peat (triceps) and Erik McCoy (calf), respectively.

While New Orleans' offense didn't overflow with production, the timeliness of the production was key, especially in the run game (24 carries for 88 yards).

"We didn't have a ton of production, but at the same time, there were some key plays where we were able to move the ball on the ground," right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said. "I think (offensive line) Coach (Doug) Marrone and (assistant offensive line coach Zach) Strief did a good job getting us ready. We had new pieces in there at the offensive line and I think we came together well and overall played pretty well."