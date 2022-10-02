Game recap: Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25 | 2022 NFL Week 4

Quarterback Andy Dalton made his first start for the Saints and was 20 of 28 for 236 yards with one touchdown. He lost a fumble toward the end of the first half on a sack-strip. Punt returner Deonty Harty also lost a fumble in the third quarter.

Latavius Murray led the Saints in rushing with 57 yards on 11 carries and Chris Olave was the leading receiver with four catches for 67 yards and one touchdown. The Saints defense registered three sacks of Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins and safety Tyrann Mathieu made his first interception as a Saint.

Receiver Justin Jefferson led the Vikings with 10 catches for 147 yards while Cousins was 25 of 38 for 273 yards with one touchdown and the interception.

The Saints played without four starters on offense: quarterback Jameis Winston, receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara and left guard Andrus Peat.

Lutz's 60-yard field goal ties for the second longest in Saints history, matching a 60-yarder by Morten Andersen vs. Chicago in 1991. The longest is Tom Dempsey's then NFL record 63-yard kick vs. Detroit on Nov. 8, 1970. The Saints are now 2-1 in London games.