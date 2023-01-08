Game recap: Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2022 NFL Week 18

A season of disappointment ended in fitting fashion Sunday at the Caesars Superdome as the New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 when Carolina's Eddy Pineiro made a 42-yard field goal as the clock expired.

The Saints end the 2022 season at 7-10, third in the NFC South behind division champion Tampa Bay and Carolina (7-10, but swept the series with the Saints).

It looked like the season finale might be an easy one for the Saints as they quickly scored on their opening possession when quarterback Andy Dalton hit rookie receiver Chris Olave with a 25-yard touchdown pass. But three promising drives in the first half didn't lead to any points keeping Carolina in the game. The Panthers tied the score at 7 in the third quarter when quarterback Sam Darnold's fumble in the end zone was recovered by a teammate for a touchdown.