Game recap: Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2022 NFL Week 18

Saints end season 7-10

Jan 08, 2023 at 02:48 PM
A season of disappointment ended in fitting fashion Sunday at the Caesars Superdome as the New Orleans Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 when Carolina's Eddy Pineiro made a 42-yard field goal as the clock expired.

The Saints end the 2022 season at 7-10, third in the NFC South behind division champion Tampa Bay and Carolina (7-10, but swept the series with the Saints).

It looked like the season finale might be an easy one for the Saints as they quickly scored on their opening possession when quarterback Andy Dalton hit rookie receiver Chris Olave with a 25-yard touchdown pass. But three promising drives in the first half didn't lead to any points keeping Carolina in the game. The Panthers tied the score at 7 in the third quarter when quarterback Sam Darnold's fumble in the end zone was recovered by a teammate for a touchdown.

The Saints had a chance to win when safety Daniel Sorensen intercepted Darnold's pass with 1:36 to play and returned the ball to Carolina's 35-yard line. But the offense went nowhere and Wil Lutz's 55-yard attempt was short and left. It was Lutz's second miss of the game.

With regular starters Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz and Ryan Ramczyk inactive Sunday, the Saints debuted a new line with rookie first-round pick Trevor Penning at left tackle, James Hurst at left guard, Erik McCoy at center, Josh Andrews at right guard and Landon Young at right tackle. The line opened plenty of holes for running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Taysom Hill as Kamara rushed for 107 yards and Hill had 24 but the offense couldn't generate any points. Dalton was 15 of 25 for 171 yards.

The division rivalry showed itself in the third quarter when Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman punched Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport after a play. Both players were ejected. Left tackle Trevor Penning left on the Saints' final drive with an injury.

Advertising