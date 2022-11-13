Run offense and defense, penalties plague New Orleans Saints in loss to Pittsburgh

DEFENSE: On the other hand, the Saints' defense hasn't been able to stop the run. And if you can't stop the run, you're at an opponents' mercy. The Steelers – who entered the game averaging 95 rushing yards per game – ran for 217 yards and couple of touchdowns. That came after New Orleans allowed 188 rushing yards to Baltimore. The Saints once prided themselves on being one of the league's top run defenses, consistently ranking first or second for the five-year stretch preceding this year. But New Orleans hasn't had nearly as much success against the run this season, and a look at Pittsburgh's time of possession (38:56) was an accurate barometer of that Sunday. Then, there was the penalties – 10 overall, and at least six defensively that gave the Steelers first downs. Several occurred on third down, which prevented the defense from getting off the field. The Saints' six sacks were a season high, but the impact was negated by the inability to stop the run or to produce on third down (Pittsburgh was 9 for 17).