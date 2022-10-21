Game recap: Arizona Cardinals 42, New Orleans Saints 34 | 2022 NFL Week 7

The Saints played without four offensive starters - receiver Jarvis Landry, receiver Michael Thomas, guard Andrus Peat and tight end Adam Trautman - and a fifth who dressed but only as an emergency third quarterback (Jameis Winston). The Saints also didn't have starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo or rotational defensive end Payton Turner and quickly lost cornerback Bradley Roby to an ankle injury in the first quarter. Receiver Tre'Quan Smith left the game late in the fourth quarter.

Rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed was a bright spot as he scored the game's first touchdown on a 53-yard reception, his second score in two games. Running back Alvin Kamara had 11 carries for 49 yards and seven receptions for 56 yards and receiver Chris Olave had seven receptions for 106 yards as he returned to the lineup. Tight end Taysom Hill had a 3-yard touchdown reception and completed two passes for 48 yards. Tight end Juwan Johnson had 17-yard and 1-yard touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan each had a sack of Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Saints will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Caesars Suoerdome.