Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 27, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2022 NFL Week 9

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was simply too good Monday night as he led the Ravens to a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

Jackson was 12 of 22 passing for 133 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass (the 100th of his career). He was even more effective running the ball, carrying 11 times for 82 yards and escaping numerous Saints defenders. Jackson's ability allowed Baltimore to dominate on third down (nine of 15) and in time of possession (nearly 38 minutes).

"They beat us tonight," Coach Dennis Allen said, "they beat us in a lot of different areas."