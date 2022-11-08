Game recap: Baltimore Ravens 27, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2022 NFL Week 9

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was simply too good Monday night as he led the Ravens to a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.
Jackson was 12 of 22 passing for 133 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass (the 100th of his career). He was even more effective running the ball, carrying 11 times for 82 yards and escaping numerous Saints defenders. Jackson's ability allowed Baltimore to dominate on third down (nine of 15) and in time of possession (nearly 38 minutes).
"They beat us tonight," Coach Dennis Allen said, "they beat us in a lot of different areas."
The Ravens (6-3) were able to put the game away when linebacker Justin Houston intercepted Saints quarterback Andy Dalton's tipped pass, setting up a quick Kenyan Drake 3-yard touchdown (his second of the game) and a three-score lead in the fourth quarter. Houston also had 2.5 sacks as Baltimore sacked Dalton four times. Dalton finished 19 of 29 for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Saints (3-6) scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson late in the fourth quarter and Wil Lutz field goals.
Running back Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 30 yards and three catches for 32 yards while rookie receiver Chris Olave had six catches for 71 yards. The Saints finished with just 243 yards of offense and were three of 11 on third down.
"There wasn't much good offensively tonight," Allen said. "There were a lot of dirty hands."
The Saints lost three players to injury: center Erik McCoy (calf), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle). Werner was carted to the locker room. Linebackers Demario Davis and Kaden Elliss each had a sack of Jackson as did defensive tackle David Onyemata. Davis now has a career-high six sacks for the season.
New Orleans will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers (2-6) on Sunday. Pittsburgh is coming off its bye week.
Fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on November 7 at the Caesars Superdome.