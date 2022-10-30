Game recap: New Orleans Saints 24, Las Vegas Raiders 0 | 2022 NFL Week 8

Quarterback Andy Dalton, named the team's starter earlier in the week, was 22 for 30 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Tight end Taysom Hill was a weapon running the ball with 10 carries for 61 yards and rookie receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed added four and three receptions for a combined 78 yards. The Saints were seven of 12 on third down and possessed the ball for nearly 35 minutes.

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu had an interception in the first half and the team's pass rush found its groove in the second half, sacking Las Vegas quarterbacks four times (Cam Jordan .5, Kentavius Street .5, David Onyemata and Payton Turner with two in his return to the lineup). The defense did an excellent job against Las Vegas receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. Adams had one reception for three yards while Jacobs ran the ball 10 times for 43 yards.

"The defense was challenged a little bit this week and they played with energy ... a little bit of swagger," Allen said.