New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Kellen Mond

Texas A&M career passing leader to suit up in black and gold

Apr 12, 2024 at 11:51 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Kellen Mond on Friday, April 12, 2024. Check out Kellen in action with the Cleveland Browns during his NFL career.
Chris Szagola/AP Images
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Friday that the club has agreed to terms with quarterback Kellen Mond. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Headshot-Kellen-Mond-1920-041224

Kellen Mond

#2 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 211 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M
  1. Mond joins the Saints having spent the majority of last season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. He joined the Colts on Oct. 10. He had spent the preseason with the Cleveland Browns. In the Browns four preseason contests, he threw for 42 completions on 74 attempts (56.7%) for 390 yards and three touchdowns.
  2. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound quarterback was selected in the third round (66th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. In Minnesota, he'd see his only NFL regular season action on Jan. 2, 2022, coming into the game in relief of Sean Mannion. Mond threw two completions on three attempts for five yards in his three snaps in the game.
  3. Selected to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl coming out of Texas A&M, Mond would take home the game's MVP award after completing 13-of-25 passing attempts for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
  4. Mond was a four-year starter for Aggies, setting school franchise marks for all-time career total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts. He finished his collegiate career playing in 46 games, completing 801 of his 1,358 attempts for 9,661 yards and 71 passing touchdowns.
  5. During his time at Texas A&M, he took snaps from fellow Aggie and current Saints guard/center Erik McCoyduring his freshman and sophomore years in 2017 and 2018.

