New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman, 6-2, 243, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. With Buffalo (2017-18), the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2019-21) and the Chicago Bears (2022-23), he appeared in 15 regular season games with five starts and completed 85-of-160 passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns and carried 24 times for 87 yards with one touchdown.

In the last two seasons with Chicago, Peterman saw action in five games with one start, completing 14-of-25 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception.