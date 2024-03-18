 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Nathan Peterman

Six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh

Mar 18, 2024 at 10:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
Matt Ludtke/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on a one-year contract.

Headshot-Nathan-Peterman-1920-031424

Nathan Peterman

#- QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh

Peterman, 6-2, 243, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. With Buffalo (2017-18), the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2019-21) and the Chicago Bears (2022-23), he appeared in 15 regular season games with five starts and completed 85-of-160 passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns and carried 24 times for 87 yards with one touchdown.

In the last two seasons with Chicago, Peterman saw action in five games with one start, completing 14-of-25 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Jacksonville, Fla. native played two seasons at Pittsburgh (2015-16) after transferring from Tennessee, where he played two seasons (2013-14). In two seasons with the Panthers, he played in 26 games with 24 starts, completed 378-of-620 passes (61.0 pct.) for 5,142 yards with 47 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and also carried 157 times for 518 yards with four touchdowns. As a redshirt senior in 2016, Peterman led the ACC in pass efficiency (163.4), yards per completion (15.43) and yards per pass attempt (9.33), completing 185-of-306 passes for 2,855 yards with 27 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, while carrying 72 times for 286 yards with three touchdowns, leading the highest-scoring offense in Pitt history (40.92 points per game).

Related Links

Nathan Peterman joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Peter Joneleit/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Matt Ludtke/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Stephen Brashear/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Stew Milne/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Tony Avelar/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Michael Wyke/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.

Rich Barnes/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman reunited with former teammate Derek Carr
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine Purple Knight joins his hometown team
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine High School standout excelled on special teams during his four-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson joins Saints after agreeing to two-year deal
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

In six NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, Wilson has career totals of 101 receptions for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns
news

New Orleans Saints' new additions excited about offensive, defensive outlook

Fullbacks Adam Prentice, Zander Horvath envision higher usage
news

Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Willie Gay

Linebacker joins New Orleans fresh off winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Willie Gay

In four seasons with Kansas City, Gay appeared in 57 regular season games with 47 starts and recorded 231 tackles (148 solo), 17 stops for loss, five sacks, four interception returns for 85 yards with one touchdown
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with fullback Adam Prentice

Prentice has played in 31 games with six starts in three seasons with New Orleans
news

Linebacker Demario Davis to continue legendary chase as a New Orleans Saint

Davis has been named All-Pro five consecutive years
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Demario Davis on two-year contract

Demario Davis has opened all 98 regular season games that he has played in as a six-time defensive team captain for the Saints
Advertising