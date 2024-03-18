New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Nathan Peterman

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on a one-year contract.
Peterman, 6-2, 243, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. With Buffalo (2017-18), the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2019-21) and the Chicago Bears (2022-23), he appeared in 15 regular season games with five starts and completed 85-of-160 passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns and carried 24 times for 87 yards with one touchdown.
In the last two seasons with Chicago, Peterman saw action in five games with one start, completing 14-of-25 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
The Jacksonville, Fla. native played two seasons at Pittsburgh (2015-16) after transferring from Tennessee, where he played two seasons (2013-14). In two seasons with the Panthers, he played in 26 games with 24 starts, completed 378-of-620 passes (61.0 pct.) for 5,142 yards with 47 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and also carried 157 times for 518 yards with four touchdowns. As a redshirt senior in 2016, Peterman led the ACC in pass efficiency (163.4), yards per completion (15.43) and yards per pass attempt (9.33), completing 185-of-306 passes for 2,855 yards with 27 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, while carrying 72 times for 286 yards with three touchdowns, leading the highest-scoring offense in Pitt history (40.92 points per game).
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.