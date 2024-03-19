 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

In five seasons, Udoh has appeared in 43 regular season games with 18 starts at right guard and left tackle

Mar 19, 2024 at 02:40 PM
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Check out Olisaemeka in action with the Minnesota Vikings during his NFL career.
Jeff Dean/AP Images
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh (pronounced OH-lee-suh-MEE-kah OO-doe).

Olisaemeka Udoh

#- OL

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 325 lbs
  • College: Elon

Udoh, 6-6, 320, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Elon. In five seasons, he has appeared in 43 regular season games with 18 starts at right guard and left tackle and started one postseason contest at right tackle.

In 2023, Udoh played in two games with one start at left tackle in Week Two before suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury. In 2022, he provided depth along the offensive line before moving into the starting lineup at right tackle in Week 18 and  Minnesota's NFC Wild Card Playoff appearance. In 2021, he played in all 17 contests with 14 starts at right guard and two at left tackle.

At Elon, the Fayetteville, N.C. native started 45 consecutive games from 2015-18 after redshirting in 2014. As a redshirt senior in 2018, he earned Phil Steele FCS first-team All-America honors in helping Elon average 199.5 yards per game on the ground to finish second in the Colonial Athletic Association. Udoh earned invites to the NFL Scouting Combine, East-West Shrine Game and Reese's Senior Bowl.

Olisaemeka Udoh joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
David Berding/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
Julio Cortez/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Jeff Dean/AP Images
Tyler Kaufman/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Stacy Bengs/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Rick Osentoski/AP Images
Duane Burleson/AP Images
