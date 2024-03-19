New Orleans Saints agree to terms with offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

Udoh, 6-6, 320, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Elon. In five seasons, he has appeared in 43 regular season games with 18 starts at right guard and left tackle and started one postseason contest at right tackle.

In 2023, Udoh played in two games with one start at left tackle in Week Two before suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury. In 2022, he provided depth along the offensive line before moving into the starting lineup at right tackle in Week 18 and Minnesota's NFC Wild Card Playoff appearance. In 2021, he played in all 17 contests with 14 starts at right guard and two at left tackle.