New Orleans Saints sign fullback Zander Horvath

Horvath, 6-3, 230, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round (260th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. In 2022, Horvath appeared in 15 regular season games with two starts. He carried four times for eight yards and caught five passes for eight yards with two touchdown, while adding one special teams tackle. Horvath was a first-team Pro Football Journal All-Rookie selection at the fullback/H-back position. The Mishawaka, Ind. native spent portions of the 2023 season on the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.