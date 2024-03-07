 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints sign fullback Zander Horvath

Horvath was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round (260th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue

Mar 07, 2024 at 04:00 PM
CP-Zander-Horvath-Chargers-030724
Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has signed fullback Zander Horvath (pronounced Hor-voth).

Headshot-Zander-Horvath-1920-030724

Zander Horvath

#- FB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: Purdue

Horvath, 6-3, 230, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round (260th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. In 2022, Horvath appeared in 15 regular season games with two starts. He carried four times for eight yards and caught five passes for eight yards with two touchdown, while adding one special teams tackle. Horvath was a first-team Pro Football Journal All-Rookie selection at the fullback/H-back position. The Mishawaka, Ind. native spent portions of the 2023 season on the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

Horvath played four seasons (2018-21) at Purdue, where in 38 career games, he totaled 1,181 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 268 carries (4.4 avg.) and 68 receptions for 592 yards (8.7 avg.) with one TD grab.

Zander Horvath joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent fullback Zander Horvath on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Check out Zander in action with the Los Angeles Chargers during his NFL career.

1 / 25

Gregory Bull/AP Images
2 / 25

Ashley Landis/AP Images
3 / 25

Michael Conroy/AP Images
4 / 25

Butch Dill/AP Images
5 / 25

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
6 / 25

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
7 / 25

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
8 / 25

David Becker/AP Images
9 / 25

Danny Karnik/AP Images
10 / 25

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
11 / 25

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
12 / 25

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
13 / 25

Kyusung Gong/AP Images
14 / 25

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
15 / 25

Ashley Landis/AP Images
16 / 25

Gregory Bull/AP Images
17 / 25

Jeff Lewis/AP Images
18 / 25

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
19 / 25

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
20 / 25

Tyler Kaufman/AP Images
21 / 25

Gregory Bull/AP Images
22 / 25

Gregory Bull/AP Images
23 / 25

Ashley Landis/AP Images
24 / 25

Gregory Bull/AP Images
25 / 25

Scot Tucker/AP Images
