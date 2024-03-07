New Orleans Saints sign fullback Zander Horvath

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has signed fullback Zander Horvath (pronounced Hor-voth).
Horvath, 6-3, 230, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round (260th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Purdue. In 2022, Horvath appeared in 15 regular season games with two starts. He carried four times for eight yards and caught five passes for eight yards with two touchdown, while adding one special teams tackle. Horvath was a first-team Pro Football Journal All-Rookie selection at the fullback/H-back position. The Mishawaka, Ind. native spent portions of the 2023 season on the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
Horvath played four seasons (2018-21) at Purdue, where in 38 career games, he totaled 1,181 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 268 carries (4.4 avg.) and 68 receptions for 592 yards (8.7 avg.) with one TD grab.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent fullback Zander Horvath on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Check out Zander in action with the Los Angeles Chargers during his NFL career.