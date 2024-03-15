New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Stanley Morgan

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Stanley Morgan on a one-year contract.
Morgan, 6-0, 205, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Nebraska. The New Orleans native was a former standout at St. Augustine High School and excelled on special teams during his Bengals career, recording 30 stops (20 solo) in 51 games and catching five passes for 29 yards.
In 2021, he played in all 17 regular season games with one start and led the AFC champion Bengals in both snaps (312) and tackles (11) on special teams and returning two kickoffs for 22 yards, while catching two passes for 11 yards and carrying once for three yards. In 2022, Morgan played in 14 regular season games and tied for the Bengals lead with 11 special teams tackles. In 2023, he was elevated from the practice squad for three contests to contribute on the Bengals special teams units. Morgan played in four postseason contests for Cincinnati, recording one coverage stop in the 2022 playoffs.
Morgan played 49 games at Nebraska from 2015-18 and rewrote the Cornhuskers receiving record books, leaving with career school marks in receptions (189) and receiving yardage (2,747) and tying for second in receiving touchdowns (22). His 1,004 receiving yards in 2018 made him the first-ever Nebraska player to top the 1,000 yard-mark, catching 70 passes. In Morgan's senior year at St. Augustine, he totaled 46 receptions for 891 yards and eight touchdowns for the Purple Knights and was chosen as a first-team Class 5A All-State performer.
