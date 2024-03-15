New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Morgan, 6-0, 205, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Nebraska. The New Orleans native was a former standout at St. Augustine High School and excelled on special teams during his Bengals career, recording 30 stops (20 solo) in 51 games and catching five passes for 29 yards.

In 2021, he played in all 17 regular season games with one start and led the AFC champion Bengals in both snaps (312) and tackles (11) on special teams and returning two kickoffs for 22 yards, while catching two passes for 11 yards and carrying once for three yards. In 2022, Morgan played in 14 regular season games and tied for the Bengals lead with 11 special teams tackles. In 2023, he was elevated from the practice squad for three contests to contribute on the Bengals special teams units. Morgan played in four postseason contests for Cincinnati, recording one coverage stop in the 2022 playoffs.