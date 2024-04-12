New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Kellen Mond

Mond, 6-3, 212, was originally a third round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings (66th overall) out of Texas A&M in 2021. The San Antonio, Texas native served as a backup in Minnesota in 2021 and with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, completing two-of-three passes for five yards in 2021. After completing 42-of-74 passes for 390 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and carrying six times for 26 yards for the Browns in the 2023 preseason, he spent the last 12 weeks of the season on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

Mond was a four-year starter at Texas A&M, where in 46 games, he completed 801-of-1,358 passes for 9,661 yards with 71 touchdowns and only 27 interceptions. He carried 438 times for 1,609 yards with 22 touchdowns. He finished his career as the Aggies' total offense (11,269 yards), passing yardage, passing touchdowns and completions leader. As a senior in 2020, Mond completed 188-of-297 passes for 2,282 yards with 19 touchdowns and only three interceptions and carried 74 times for 294 yards with four touchdowns in the run game. His performance for the Orange Bowl champions earned him an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he named was the game's MVP.