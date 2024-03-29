New Orleans Saints sign kicker Charlie Smyth

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Friday that the club has signed rookie kicker Charlie Smyth to a three-year contract.
Smyth (pronounced Smith), 6-4, 210, was signed by the club following a workout at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The Newry, Ireland native, who played goalkeeper for Down GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) in Gaelic football, was selected by the NFL to participate in its International Player Pathway (IPP) program. The 22-year old Smyth, who has played Gaelic football since he was four years old, is an Ulster-under 20 winner who made his senior debut in 2023 in Ireland's elite inter-county league. He studied at Belfast University and is now completing his master's degree in physical education.
Since January, Smyth and 14 other athletes from eight nations around the world selected to the IPP program, trained at IMG Academy and participated in the NFL Scouting Combine to prepare for their opportunities. Established in 2017, the IPP program aims to provide elite international ahletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster.