New Orleans Saints sign kicker Charlie Smyth

Smyth (pronounced Smith), 6-4, 210, was signed by the club following a workout at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The Newry, Ireland native, who played goalkeeper for Down GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) in Gaelic football, was selected by the NFL to participate in its International Player Pathway (IPP) program. The 22-year old Smyth, who has played Gaelic football since he was four years old, is an Ulster-under 20 winner who made his senior debut in 2023 in Ireland's elite inter-county league. He studied at Belfast University and is now completing his master's degree in physical education.