Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Friday that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- St. Brown comes to New Orleans following two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Throughout his career, he has totaled 63 receptions for 928 yards and two touchdowns.
- St. Brown has been a productive contributor on special teams with both Green Bay and Chicago where he has 11 total tackles and one return attempt that he took for 17 yards.
- Selected as a sixth round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, St. Brown was a star at Notre Dame for the Fighting Irish, achieving honors on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List in 2017 and Notre Dame Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.
- Coming out of Servite High School in Anaheim, Calif., St. Brown was listed as the 63rd nationally-ranked player by ESPN 300, 71st by CBS College Football recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, and 84th on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team.
- His father, John Brown, was a two-time Mr. Universe and three-time Mr. World in weightlifting. His mother, Miriam, was born in Germany which helped Equanimeous become fluent in three languages: English, German, and French. He is also the older brother of Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on Friday, April 12, 2024. Check out Equanimeous in action with the Chicago Bears during his NFL career.