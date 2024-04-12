New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown

St. Brown, 6-5, 214, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the sixth round (207th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame by the Green Bay Packers. In six seasons with the Packers (2018-21) and the Chicago Bears (2022-23), St. Brown played in 60 regular season games with 28 starts and has career totals of 63 receptions for 928 yards with two touchdowns. St. Brown has also rushed 11 times for 80 yards, recorded seven special teams tackles and returned a kickoff for 17 yards. In three postseason contests with one start for the Packers, he recorded two receptions for 37 yards, carried once for one yard and had three special teams stops.

In 2023, the Anaheim, Calif. native played in seven games with two starts for the Bears and recorded five receptions for 62 yards. In his first season in Chicago in 2022, he opened all 16 games he played in and caught 21 passes for 323 yards with one touchdown and carried six times for 54 yards for a career-high 378 yards from scrimmage.