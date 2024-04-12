 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown

Six-year NFL veteran was originally selected in the sixth round (207th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame by the Green Bay Packers

Apr 12, 2024 at 10:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pronounced eck-wah-nihm-ee-ous).

Equanimeous St. Brown

#13 WR

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

St. Brown, 6-5, 214, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the sixth round (207th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame by the Green Bay Packers. In six seasons with the Packers (2018-21) and the Chicago Bears (2022-23), St. Brown played in 60 regular season games with 28 starts and has career totals of 63 receptions for 928 yards with two touchdowns. St. Brown has also rushed 11 times for 80 yards, recorded seven special teams tackles and returned a kickoff for 17 yards. In three postseason contests with one start for the Packers, he recorded two receptions for 37 yards, carried once for one yard and had three special teams stops.

In 2023, the Anaheim, Calif. native played in seven games with two starts for the Bears and recorded five receptions for 62 yards. In his first season in Chicago in 2022, he opened all 16 games he played in and caught 21 passes for 323 yards with one touchdown and carried six times for 54 yards for a career-high 378 yards from scrimmage.

St. Brown, who is the older brother of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, played in 32 games with 25 starts in three seasons at Notre Dame and recorded 92 receptions for 1,484 yards (16.1 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. As a junior in 2017, he started all 13 games and recorded team-highs in receptions (33) and receiving yards (515), while ranking second with four touchdown receptions.

Equanimeous St. Brown joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on Friday, April 12, 2024. Check out Equanimeous in action with the Chicago Bears during his NFL career.

