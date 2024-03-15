New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson, 6-2, 197, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the sixth round (208th) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boise State by the Dallas Cowboys. In six seasons with the Cowboys (2018-21) and the Miami Dolphins (2022-23), Wilson has played in 68 regular season games with seven starts and has career totals of 101 receptions for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns. Wilson has completed also five-of-five passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and has brought back 35 punts for 196 yards as a returner. In three postseason contests for the Cowboys (2021) and the Dolphins (2022-23), Wilson has caught nine passes for 113 yards and returned two punts for 53 yards, including a 50-yard runback.