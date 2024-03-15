 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

In six NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, Wilson has career totals of 101 receptions for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns

Mar 15, 2024
Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a two-year contract.

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

#- WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 179 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

Wilson, 6-2, 197, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the sixth round (208th) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boise State by the Dallas Cowboys. In six seasons with the Cowboys (2018-21) and the Miami Dolphins (2022-23), Wilson has played in 68 regular season games with seven starts and has career totals of 101 receptions for 1,269 yards with 11 touchdowns. Wilson has completed also five-of-five passes for 111 yards with one touchdown and has brought back 35 punts for 196 yards as a returner. In three postseason contests for the Cowboys (2021) and the Dolphins (2022-23), Wilson has caught nine passes for 113 yards and returned two punts for 53 yards, including a 50-yard runback.

In 2023, the Memphis, Tenn. native played in 15 games with three starts for the Dolphins and finished with 22 receptions for 296 yards with three touchdowns. In the postseason, Wilson caught three passes for 37 yards in the AFC Wild Card Playoff at Kansas City.

In two seasons at Boise State (2016-17) after transferring from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, Wilson played in 27 games with 18 starts and finished with 139 receptions for 2,640 yards (19.0 avg.) with 18 touchdowns. As a senior in 2017, he played in 14 games with 13 starts and finished with 83 receptions for a school-record 1,511 yards with seven touchdowns, earning first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

