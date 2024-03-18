 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Chase Young

Four-year NFL veteran was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State

Mar 18, 2024 at 05:46 PM
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.
Alex Brandon/AP Images
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defensive end Chase Young on a one-year contract.

Chase Young

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 264 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Young, 6-5, 264, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In four seasons between Washington (2020-23) and the San Francisco 49ers (2023), he appeared in 43 regular season games with 32 starts and totaled 100 tackles (67 solo), 16.5 sacks for a loss of 87 yards, 20 stops for loss, nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Fully recovered from a season-ending knee injury suffered in 2021, Young played in 16 regular season games with six starts in 2023 for both the Commanders and 49ers after a midseason trade and recorded 25 tackles (17 solo), had a career-best 15 quarterback hurries, tied his career-high with 7.5 takedowns and added two passes defensed. Young moved into the starting lineup for the NFC champion 49ers in the postseason and in three contests recorded eight stops (six solo), one sack and two stops for loss. In the team's Super Bowl LVIII overtime loss to Kansas City, Young had two tackles and one sack/stop for loss.

In 2020, the Upper Marlboro, Md. native was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl, when he started all 15 regular season games he played in and recorded 44 tackles (32 solo), ten stops for loss and 7.5 sacks and led Washington with four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown.

In three seasons at Ohio State from 2017-2019, Young appeared in 34 games, racking up 98 tackles (68 solo), 30.5 sacks, 40.5 stops for loss, nine forced fumbles and eight passes defensed. His 30.5 sacks in three seasons, ranks second all-time in school history behind Mike Vrabel, who had 36 in four seasons. In his final campaign as a Buckeye, Young was the nucleus of Ohio State's defense, leading the country and setting school records in sacks (16.5) and sack yards (117) on his way to being selected a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, one of just ten defensive players to be a finalist for the award since 1982. In his junior season, Young won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Ted Hendricks Award, Chicago Tribune Silver Football, Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Chase Young joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent defensive end Chase Young on Monday, March 18, 2024. Check out Chase in action with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Jed Jacobsohn/AP Images
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Doug Benc/AP Images
Scot Tucker/AP Images
Steve Luciano/AP Images
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
Scot Tucker/AP Images
Scot Tucker/AP Images
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Alex Brandon/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
Scot Tucker/AP Images
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
Doug Benc/AP Images
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Scot Tucker/AP Images
Chris Szagola/AP Images
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
Danny Karnik/AP Images
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
Evan Vucci/AP Images
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Images
Chris Szagola/AP Images
