New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Chase Young

Young, 6-5, 264, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In four seasons between Washington (2020-23) and the San Francisco 49ers (2023), he appeared in 43 regular season games with 32 starts and totaled 100 tackles (67 solo), 16.5 sacks for a loss of 87 yards, 20 stops for loss, nine passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Fully recovered from a season-ending knee injury suffered in 2021, Young played in 16 regular season games with six starts in 2023 for both the Commanders and 49ers after a midseason trade and recorded 25 tackles (17 solo), had a career-best 15 quarterback hurries, tied his career-high with 7.5 takedowns and added two passes defensed. Young moved into the starting lineup for the NFC champion 49ers in the postseason and in three contests recorded eight stops (six solo), one sack and two stops for loss. In the team's Super Bowl LVIII overtime loss to Kansas City, Young had two tackles and one sack/stop for loss.

In 2020, the Upper Marlboro, Md. native was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl, when he started all 15 regular season games he played in and recorded 44 tackles (32 solo), ten stops for loss and 7.5 sacks and led Washington with four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown.