New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Khaleke Hudson

Four-year NFL veteran was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan

Apr 04, 2024 at 02:12 PM
New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, left, is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, left, is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent linebacker Khaleke Hudson (first named pronounced KUH-leak) on a one-year contract.

Khaleke Hudson

#- OLB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Hudson, 6-0, 220, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. In four seasons, he appeared in 58 regular season games with 12 starts, recording 90 tackles (51 solo), seven stops for loss, one sack for a three-yard loss, two passes defensed and 18 special teams stops. In 2023, Hudson appeared in all 17 contests for the Commanders and started a career-high eight games, totaling a career-best 71 tackles (42 solo), five stops for loss, one sack, two passes defensed and three special teams stops. He finished the season with four consecutive performances of double-digit tackles, totaling 52 stops over that span.

The McKeesport, Pa. native and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 2015 High School Football Player of the Year was a four-year letterman at Michigan from 2016-19, appearing in 52 games with 37 starts and tallied 225 tackles (114 solo), 11 stops for loss, ten sacks, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He tied the NCAA record and holds the school record for most tackles for loss in a single game, recording eight in a contest against Minnesota in 2017.

Khaleke Hudson joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Khaleke Hudson on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Check out Khaleke in action with the Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
1 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, October 5, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
2 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, October 5, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) walks off the field against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) walks off the field against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game the against Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 03, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
4 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game the against Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 03, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, left, is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
5 / 25

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, left, is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
6 / 25

Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) and other defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
7 / 25

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) and other defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
8 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) makes a catch as Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) defends during the first half, Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. Dallas won 38-10. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
9 / 25

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) makes a catch as Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) defends during the first half, Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. Dallas won 38-10. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Jess Rapfogel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
10 / 25

Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
11 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tries to bpock Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
12 / 25

Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tries to bpock Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) jogs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
13 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) jogs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
14 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
15 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
16 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
17 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
18 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
19 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, December 12, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
20 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, December 12, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) celebrates during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
21 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) celebrates during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) trips on a tackle by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
22 / 25

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) trips on a tackle by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes over Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 25

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes over Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) reacting after a defensive play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) reacting after a defensive play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. The Washington Commanders won 24-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
25 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. The Washington Commanders won 24-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
