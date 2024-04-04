New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Khaleke Hudson

Hudson, 6-0, 220, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. In four seasons, he appeared in 58 regular season games with 12 starts, recording 90 tackles (51 solo), seven stops for loss, one sack for a three-yard loss, two passes defensed and 18 special teams stops. In 2023, Hudson appeared in all 17 contests for the Commanders and started a career-high eight games, totaling a career-best 71 tackles (42 solo), five stops for loss, one sack, two passes defensed and three special teams stops. He finished the season with four consecutive performances of double-digit tackles, totaling 52 stops over that span.