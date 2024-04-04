New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Khaleke Hudson

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent linebacker Khaleke Hudson (first named pronounced KUH-leak) on a one-year contract.
Hudson, 6-0, 220, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan. In four seasons, he appeared in 58 regular season games with 12 starts, recording 90 tackles (51 solo), seven stops for loss, one sack for a three-yard loss, two passes defensed and 18 special teams stops. In 2023, Hudson appeared in all 17 contests for the Commanders and started a career-high eight games, totaling a career-best 71 tackles (42 solo), five stops for loss, one sack, two passes defensed and three special teams stops. He finished the season with four consecutive performances of double-digit tackles, totaling 52 stops over that span.
The McKeesport, Pa. native and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 2015 High School Football Player of the Year was a four-year letterman at Michigan from 2016-19, appearing in 52 games with 37 starts and tallied 225 tackles (114 solo), 11 stops for loss, ten sacks, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He tied the NCAA record and holds the school record for most tackles for loss in a single game, recording eight in a contest against Minnesota in 2017.
