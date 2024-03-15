 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine Purple Knight joins his hometown team

Mar 15, 2024 at 03:46 PM
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Stanley Morgan on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Stanley in action with the Cincinnati Bengals during his NFL career.
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Friday that the club has agreed to terms with wide receiver Stanley Morgan. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Headshot-Stanley-Morgan-1920-031524

Stanley Morgan

#- WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Nebraska
  1. Morgan attended St. Augustine High School in New Orleans and played three seasons with the Purple Knights, tallying 173 receptions for 2,774 yards and 34 touchdowns. Morgan was chosen first-team Class 5A all-state his senior year and second-team Class 5A all-state his junior year.
  2. Morgan's mother, Monique Jason, told NOLA.com back before the 2019 NFL Draft that Morgan thought he wanted to be an NFL player when his rec league had the opportunity to take the field at halftime during a game between two of his future teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints in 2006. "After the halftime show, he came up to me and said, 'Mom, I think this is what I want to do for my life. I like the crowd, I like the fans, and I like the lights,'" Jason said.
  3. Morgan joined the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers where he cemented his name in the record books, setting the mark for career receptions (189), career receiving yards (2,747), season receiving yards (1,004 in 2018), season receptions by a wide receiver (70 in 2018), season 100-yard receiving games (5 in 2017) and consecutive games with a reception (38) over his four seasons with the team. He was named second-team All-Big Ten for both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
  4. Morgan went undrafted in 2019 but would sign on with the Bengals where he'd play from 2019-2023. Morgan had a limited role as a receiver with the Bengals, bringing in five receptions for 29 yards, but carved out a role for himself on special teams. In this role, he played in 909 special teams snaps and tallied 30 tackles (20 solo) in 51 games.
  5. Morgan played in four postseason contests for Cincinnati including in Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season, recording one coverage stop in the 2022 playoffs.

Stanley Morgan joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

