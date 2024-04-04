Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent linebacker Khaleke Hudson on a one-year contract. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- Hudson joins the Saints after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Commanders franchise. The 6'0, 220 lbs. linebacker was primarily a special teams contributor for Washington playing 73% of the team's special teams snaps in 2023.
- In 2023, Hudson saw more time on defense and responded with career-high numbers across the board, playing in 17 games (8 starts) with 74 tackles (44 solo), five tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed and two quarterback hits.
- Drafted by Washington in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hudson was a four-year player for the Michigan Wolverines primarily playing at the "viper" position, a hybrid linebacker and safety role. He appeared in 52 games with 37 starts for the Wolverines, earning second team All-Big 10 honors twice (2017, 2019).
- Hudson's best game with the Wolverines came when he tied the NCAA record for tackles for loss in a single game with 8.0 against Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2017. In that game, he set his collegiate career highs with 15 tackles (12 solo) and 3.0 sacks in Michigan's 33-10 win.
- The McKeesport, Pennsylvania native attended McKeesport High School where he played both ways at the prep level - safety and running back - for the Tigers. In his senior year, he tallied 60 tackles and three interceptions, two returned for touchdown on defense and rushed for 1,118 yards on 106 carries with 17 touchdowns on offense.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Khaleke Hudson on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Check out Khaleke in action with the Washington Commanders during his NFL career.