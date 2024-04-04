 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson

Linebacker joins Saints after four years as special teams fixture for Washington

Apr 04, 2024 at 03:03 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) walks off the field against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) walks off the field against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent linebacker Khaleke Hudson on a one-year contract. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Headshot-Khaleke-Hudson-1920-040423

Khaleke Hudson

#- OLB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Michigan
  1. Hudson joins the Saints after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Commanders franchise. The 6'0, 220 lbs. linebacker was primarily a special teams contributor for Washington playing 73% of the team's special teams snaps in 2023.
  2. In 2023, Hudson saw more time on defense and responded with career-high numbers across the board, playing in 17 games (8 starts) with 74 tackles (44 solo), five tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes defensed and two quarterback hits.
  3. Drafted by Washington in the fifth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hudson was a four-year player for the Michigan Wolverines primarily playing at the "viper" position, a hybrid linebacker and safety role. He appeared in 52 games with 37 starts for the Wolverines, earning second team All-Big 10 honors twice (2017, 2019).
  4. Hudson's best game with the Wolverines came when he tied the NCAA record for tackles for loss in a single game with 8.0 against Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2017. In that game, he set his collegiate career highs with 15 tackles (12 solo) and 3.0 sacks in Michigan's 33-10 win.
  5. The McKeesport, Pennsylvania native attended McKeesport High School where he played both ways at the prep level - safety and running back - for the Tigers. In his senior year, he tallied 60 tackles and three interceptions, two returned for touchdown on defense and rushed for 1,118 yards on 106 carries with 17 touchdowns on offense.

Related Links

Khaleke Hudson joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Khaleke Hudson on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Check out Khaleke in action with the Washington Commanders during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
1 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, October 5, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
2 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, October 5, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) walks off the field against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) walks off the field against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game the against Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 03, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
4 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game the against Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 03, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, left, is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
5 / 25

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, left, is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
6 / 25

Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) and other defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
7 / 25

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) is tackled by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) and other defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
8 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) makes a catch as Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) defends during the first half, Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. Dallas won 38-10. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
9 / 25

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) makes a catch as Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) defends during the first half, Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. Dallas won 38-10. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Jess Rapfogel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
10 / 25

Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
11 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tries to bpock Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
12 / 25

Washington Football Team linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tries to bpock Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) jogs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
13 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) jogs onto the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
14 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
15 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
16 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
17 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs against the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
18 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
19 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, December 12, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
20 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) runs during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, December 12, 2022 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) celebrates during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
21 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) celebrates during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, August 26, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) trips on a tackle by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
22 / 25

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) trips on a tackle by Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes over Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 25

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes over Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) reacting after a defensive play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) reacting after a defensive play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. The Washington Commanders won 24-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
25 / 25

Washington Commanders linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. The Washington Commanders won 24-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know about Saints kicker Charlie Smyth

 Newry, Ireland native joins Saints from NFL's International Player Pathway program
news

Five Things to Know about Saints offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

Udoh reunites with former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak
news

Five Things to Know about Saints defensive end Chase Young

Former Defensive Rookie of the Year joins Saints fresh off appearance in Super Bowl LVIII
news

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman reunited with former teammate Derek Carr
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Stanley Morgan

Former St. Augustine Purple Knight joins his hometown team
news

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson joins Saints after agreeing to two-year deal
news

Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Willie Gay

Linebacker joins New Orleans fresh off winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs
news

5 Things to Know about Saints fullback Zander Horvath

Horvath played in 15 games in 2022 with Chargers and split 2023 on Chargers and Steelers practice squads
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints linebacker Monty Rice

Linebacker was drafted in the third round draft pick in 2021
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Defensive tackle went undrafted in the in 2023 NFL draft
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul

Veteran defensive end played for Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens in his career
Advertising