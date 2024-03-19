New Orleans Saints reel in big one in defensive end Chase Young

Whatever Chase Young dined on as the catch of the day Sunday night during dinner with New Orleans Saints personnel didn't compare to what the Saints reeled in Monday, as the unrestricted free agent defensive end agreed to terms on a one-year contract with New Orleans.

Young, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, was the No. 2 overall pick that season. In four seasons with Washington (2020-23; seven games in '23) and San Francisco (2023; nine games with the Niners), Young had 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 32 quarterback hits and 100 tackles in 43 games, with 32 starts.

"Just excited to be a Saint," said Young, who played a career-high 16 games last season while tying his career high with 7.5 sacks and adding a career high 15 quarterback hits. "Just excited to help this team, grateful for the opportunity and my plan is to make the most of it and help this team get to that one common goal."

He said he chose New Orleans because of the franchise's culture and tradition.

"The Saints are one of those places with a winning culture," he said. "That's what I wanted to be around, and I feel like this was the place for me."

New Orleans finished 9-8 last season, and entered the offseason with a goal of adding help at defensive end. Linebacker Zack Baun, who played effective snaps at defensive end as last season progressed, departed as a free agent signee to Philadelphia.

Prior to agreeing to terms with Young, New Orleans had five players listed at defensive end: Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Payton Turner, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Isaiah Foskey and Niko Lalos.

"I feel like in every area of my game, I can grow," Young said. "I'm still a young player in this game, and I'm just still in that journey to be the best player I can be.

"We have a great defense – (safety) Tyrann (Mathieu), Cam, Carl, (linebacker) Pete (Werner), (linebacker) Demario (Davis). I mean, I feel like there are weapons all over the field. My goal is just go be the best Chase Young I can be. I definitely plan to add a good piece to be a part of this defense."

He said he doesn't view the one-year contract as a prove-it deal. He tore the ACL and patellar tendon in his right knee in Week 10 of the 2021 season and returned to play three games in '22 before playing 16 last year, and three playoff games as the 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Kansas City. Young had a sack and two quarterback hits in the 25-22 loss.

"Really not excited to prove anything to anybody," he said. "I'm just going to go out there and be the best Chase Young I can be.

"Injuries definitely hindered a few things, but it's all good. It's all about a process, all about the journey. I know what I can do. I'm a man of God, He's still giving me opportunities to prove it. So, I'm here."

Young said his instincts led him to sign with New Orleans in his first taste of unrestricted free agency.

"I just realized this place, I had a feeling," he said. "My mom always said trust my gut. I talked to the whole staff and I just felt like this was the best choice for me."

The proving, he said, will be to his teammates and coaches.