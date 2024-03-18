Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has agreed to terms with quarterback Nathan Peterman. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- Entering his seventh NFL season, Peterson has had stints with the Chicago Bears (2022-2023), the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-2021) and the Buffalo Bills (2017-2018). Peterman has made appearances in 15 games with five starts, completing 85 of his 160 attempts for 712 yards and four touchdowns.
- A fifth-round draft pick (171st overall) in 2017, Peterman started his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee (2012-14). He spent three seasons with Volunteers before enrolling at the University of Pittsburgh as a graduate transfer. Peterman would graduate with a bachelor's degree in communications from Tennessee and a MBA from Pitt.
- Peterman played two seasons (2015-2016) with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He appeared in 26 games, competing 378 of his 619 attempts (60.1) for 5,142 yards and 47 touchdowns. Peterman also added 157 rushing attempts for 518 yards and four touchdowns. In 2016, Peterman captained the highest scoring offense in Pitt history, scoring 532 points in a season. That year, Peterman would lead the Panthers to an upset over then No. 2 ranked Clemson University in 2016. Clemson was 9-0 heading into the game, but Peterman would complete 22 of 37 attempts for career highs of 308 yards and five touchdowns to upset the future national champions, 43-42.
- A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Peterman attended Bartram Trail High School. In his senior year, he threw for 2,932 yards and 36 touchdowns. The 36 touchdown passes ranked second all-time in St. Johns County history, trailing only Tim Tebow who threw 46 in 2004.
- During his stretch with the Raiders, Peterman served as a backup to current Saints quarterback Derek Carr.
