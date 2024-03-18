 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Five Things to Know about Saints quarterback Nathan Peterman

Peterman reunited with former teammate Derek Carr

Mar 18, 2024 at 10:55 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Nathan in action with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has agreed to terms with quarterback Nathan Peterman. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Headshot-Nathan-Peterman-1920-031424

Nathan Peterman

#- QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 225 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh
  1. Entering his seventh NFL season, Peterson has had stints with the Chicago Bears (2022-2023), the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-2021) and the Buffalo Bills (2017-2018). Peterman has made appearances in 15 games with five starts, completing 85 of his 160 attempts for 712 yards and four touchdowns.
  2. A fifth-round draft pick (171st overall) in 2017, Peterman started his collegiate career at the University of Tennessee (2012-14). He spent three seasons with Volunteers before enrolling at the University of Pittsburgh as a graduate transfer. Peterman would graduate with a bachelor's degree in communications from Tennessee and a MBA from Pitt.
  3. Peterman played two seasons (2015-2016) with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He appeared in 26 games, competing 378 of his 619 attempts (60.1) for 5,142 yards and 47 touchdowns. Peterman also added 157 rushing attempts for 518 yards and four touchdowns. In 2016, Peterman captained the highest scoring offense in Pitt history, scoring 532 points in a season. That year, Peterman would lead the Panthers to an upset over then No. 2 ranked Clemson University in 2016. Clemson was 9-0 heading into the game, but Peterman would complete 22 of 37 attempts for career highs of 308 yards and five touchdowns to upset the future national champions, 43-42.
  4. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Peterman attended Bartram Trail High School. In his senior year, he threw for 2,932 yards and 36 touchdowns. The 36 touchdown passes ranked second all-time in St. Johns County history, trailing only Tim Tebow who threw 46 in 2004.
  5. During his stretch with the Raiders, Peterman served as a backup to current Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

Nathan Peterman joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints
Peter Joneleit/AP Images
Matt Ludtke/AP Images
Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Images
Stephen Brashear/AP Images
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Images
Nam Y. Huh/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Stew Milne/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Tony Avelar/AP Images
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
Michael Wyke/AP Images
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Images
Rich Barnes/AP Images
