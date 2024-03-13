 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with fullback Adam Prentice

Prentice has played in 31 games with six starts in three seasons with New Orleans

Mar 13, 2024
Saints_at-Buccaneers_231231_014121_0951-(1)
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with fullback Adam Prentice on a one-year contract.

Adam Prentice

#46 FB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Prentice, 6-0, 245, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and spent the preseason with the Broncos before being awarded to the Saints off waivers at the start of the regular season. In three seasons, Prentice has played in 31 games with six starts and has carried nine times for 26 yards, caught eight passes for 37 yards and made nine special teams tackles, including a career-high five in 2023. In 13 games with one start in 2023, the Clovis, Calif. native finished with two carries for 12 yards, made two catches for 12 yards, and contributed on multiple special teams units, recording five stops.

Prentice played his graduate transfer campaign with the Gamecocks in 2020 after three seasons at Colorado State. In college, he appeared in 47 career games, where he rushed 18 times for 65 yards and added 20 receptions for 128 yards with one touchdown.

