New Orleans Saints agree to terms with fullback Adam Prentice

Prentice, 6-0, 245, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and spent the preseason with the Broncos before being awarded to the Saints off waivers at the start of the regular season. In three seasons, Prentice has played in 31 games with six starts and has carried nine times for 26 yards, caught eight passes for 37 yards and made nine special teams tackles, including a career-high five in 2023. In 13 games with one start in 2023, the Clovis, Calif. native finished with two carries for 12 yards, made two catches for 12 yards, and contributed on multiple special teams units, recording five stops.