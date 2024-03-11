New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Demario Davis on two-year contract

As a Saint, Davis has opened all 98 regular season games that he has played in as a six-time defensive team captain, leading the club in tackles over the period with 675 stops (431 solo), 29.0 sacks, two interceptions, 38 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Davis has led New Orleans in tackles in all six of his seasons with the team since signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and is only the second Saint to reach the century mark in stops in six straight campaigns.

In 2023, Davis became the first Saints linebacker to be named to two consecutive Pro Bowls since Jonathan Vilma (2009-10) after starting all 17 games and registered a team-leading 121 tackles (74 solo), 6.5 sacks and 12 stops for loss to rank second on the team, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Davis was selected as an Associated Press All-Pro (second-team) for the fifth consecutive season.