New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Demario Davis on two-year contract

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the club has agreed to terms with linebacker Demario Davis on a two-year contract through the 2025 season.
Davis, 6-2, 248, is a 12-year NFL veteran, who was originally selected by the New York Jets in the third round (77th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arkansas State. The Brandon, Miss. native has played in 194 career regular season games with 180 starts for the Jets (2012-15 and 2017), Cleveland Browns (2016) and Saints (2018-) and has recorded 1,335 tackles (860 solo), 43.5 sacks, three interceptions, 55 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 24 special teams stops. Davis is one of three active players with at least 1,300 career stops, surpassing the century mark in seven straight seasons and 10-of-12 campaigns.
As a Saint, Davis has opened all 98 regular season games that he has played in as a six-time defensive team captain, leading the club in tackles over the period with 675 stops (431 solo), 29.0 sacks, two interceptions, 38 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Davis has led New Orleans in tackles in all six of his seasons with the team since signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and is only the second Saint to reach the century mark in stops in six straight campaigns.
In 2023, Davis became the first Saints linebacker to be named to two consecutive Pro Bowls since Jonathan Vilma (2009-10) after starting all 17 games and registered a team-leading 121 tackles (74 solo), 6.5 sacks and 12 stops for loss to rank second on the team, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Davis was selected as an Associated Press All-Pro (second-team) for the fifth consecutive season.
Off-the-field, Davis has been selected twice (2020 and 2022) as the team nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his extensive community service efforts in both New Orleans and his home state of Mississippi through his Devoted Dreamers Foundation.
