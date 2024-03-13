 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about Saints linebacker Willie Gay

Linebacker joins New Orleans fresh off winning his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:54 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with linebacker Willie Gay. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Willie Gay

#50 OLB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 243 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State
  1. Gay joins New Orleans after winning a second Super Bowl championship during his four-year tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs. The linebacker had four tackles (three solo) in the Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Gay finished the 2023 regular season with 58 tackles (42 solo), one sack, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 16 games.
  2. Gay was drafted in the second round (63rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. The 6-foot-1, 243-pound  linebacker would accrue 233 tackles (150 solo), 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, five sacks, four interceptions and one touchdown in 57 games (47 starts) for the Chiefs. Gay also started nine games in the postseason over three years, missing the 2020 postseason due to a knee injury. In those nine games, Gay put up totals of 29 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed, one forced fumble and half a sack.
  3. Gay's lone score in the NFL came in Week 14 of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos when the linebacker tipped the pass thrown by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and managed to haul it in off his deflection. He shed Wilson's tackle attempt and took it 47 yards to the house.
  4. The 26-year-old played college football with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in his hometown of Starkville where he played in 28 games over three seasons, recording 99 tackles (46 solo), six sacks, three interceptions (one of which he returned for a score), four passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
  5. Gay is reunited with former teammates defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on the Saints. Kpassagnon played alongside Gay on the Chiefs in the 2020 season and Saunders played alongside him from 2020-2022.

