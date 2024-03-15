Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Friday that the club has agreed to terms with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a two-year contract. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:
- Entering his seventh NFL season, Wilson's has played for both the Dallas Cowboys (2018-2021) and the Miami Dolphins (2022-2023). Wilson has hauled in 101 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns over his career. The wide receiver has also attempted five passes, all completions, for 111 yards and one touchdown. He has played in three playoff games in three different seasons recording nine receptions for 113 yards.
- Wilson's most productive year came in 2021 with the Cowboys where he hauled in 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs. He also threw three completions for 88 yards on the year and attempted two rushes for 11 yards. He also added five receptions for 62 yards in the Cowboys playoff game.
- Wilson's father Cedric Wilson Sr. was an NFL player from 2001-2007, spending time with the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. His father, who was also a wide receiver, tallied 178 receptions for 2,365 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. Wilson Sr. was also a member of the 2005 Steelers who won Super Bowl XL, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10.
- Wilson was selected in the sixth round (208th) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boise State University. Wilson played two seasons with the Boise State Broncos (2016-2017) after after transferring from Coffeyville Community College. For the Broncos, he recorded 139 receptions for 2,640 yards and 18 touchdowns in 27 games and also received first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior.
- Wilson was a quarterback at White Station High School in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. In his senior season, he quarterbacked the Spartans to the 6A state semifinal and was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association 6A All-State Team and 16-AAA All-District Second Team.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Cedrick in action with the Miami Dolphins during his NFL career.