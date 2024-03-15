 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News

Five Things to Know about Saints wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Wilson joins Saints after agreeing to two-year deal

Mar 15, 2024 at 12:04 PM
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Cedrick in action with the Miami Dolphins during his NFL career.
Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Cedrick in action with the Miami Dolphins during his NFL career.

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Friday that the club has agreed to terms with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a two-year contract. Here are five things to know about the Saints roster addition:

Headshot-Cedrick-Wilson-1920-031524

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

#- WR

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 179 lbs
  • College: Tennessee
  1. Entering his seventh NFL season, Wilson's has played for both the Dallas Cowboys (2018-2021) and the Miami Dolphins (2022-2023). Wilson has hauled in 101 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns over his career. The wide receiver has also attempted five passes, all completions, for 111 yards and one touchdown. He has played in three playoff games in three different seasons recording nine receptions for 113 yards.
  2. Wilson's most productive year came in 2021 with the Cowboys where he hauled in 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs. He also threw three completions for 88 yards on the year and attempted two rushes for 11 yards. He also added five receptions for 62 yards in the Cowboys playoff game.
  3. Wilson's father Cedric Wilson Sr. was an NFL player from 2001-2007, spending time with the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. His father, who was also a wide receiver, tallied 178 receptions for 2,365 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. Wilson Sr. was also a member of the 2005 Steelers who won Super Bowl XL, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10.
  4. Wilson was selected in the sixth round (208th) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boise State University. Wilson played two seasons with the Boise State Broncos (2016-2017) after after transferring from Coffeyville Community College. For the Broncos, he recorded 139 receptions for 2,640 yards and 18 touchdowns in 27 games and also received first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors as a senior.
  5. Wilson was a quarterback at White Station High School in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. In his senior season, he quarterbacked the Spartans to the 6A state semifinal and was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association 6A All-State Team and 16-AAA All-District Second Team.

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. on Friday, March 15, 2024. Check out Cedrick in action with the Miami Dolphins during his NFL career.

Doug Murray/AP Images
Terrance Williams/AP Images
Lynne Sladky/AP Images
Tyler Kaufman/AP Images
Doug Murray/AP Images
Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
Martin Meissner/AP Images
Rebecca Blackwell/AP Images
Matt Rourke/AP Images
Doug Murray/AP Images
Rebecca Blackwell/AP Images
Michael Laughlin/AP Images
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
Adam Hunger/AP Images
Terrance Williams/AP Images
Doug Murray/AP Images
Matt Slocum/AP Images
Rebecca Blackwell/AP Images
Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
Matt Slocum/AP Images
Wilfredo Lee/AP Images
Doug Murray/AP Images
Doug Benc/AP Images
Peter Aiken/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
