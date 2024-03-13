New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Willie Gay

Gay, 6-1, 243, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. In four seasons with Kansas City, he appeared in 57 regular season games with 47 starts and recorded 231 tackles (148 solo), 17 stops for loss, five sacks, four interception returns for 85 yards with one touchdown, 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two special teams stops. The Starkville, Miss. native started all nine postseason contests he appeared in with the Chiefs, including two Super Bowl victories, and recorded 29 tackles (18 solo), three stops for loss, a split sack, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.