New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Willie Gay

In four seasons with Kansas City, Gay appeared in 57 regular season games with 47 starts and recorded 231 tackles (148 solo), 17 stops for loss, five sacks, four interception returns for 85 yards with one touchdown

Mar 13, 2024 at 03:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent linebacker Willie Gay on a one-year contract.

Willie Gay

#50 OLB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 243 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State

Gay, 6-1, 243, is a four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. In four seasons with Kansas City, he appeared in 57 regular season games with 47 starts and recorded 231 tackles (148 solo), 17 stops for loss, five sacks, four interception returns for 85 yards with one touchdown, 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two special teams stops. The Starkville, Miss. native started all nine postseason contests he appeared in with the Chiefs, including two Super Bowl victories, and recorded 29 tackles (18 solo), three stops for loss, a split sack, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In 2023, Gay appeared in 16 regular season games for the Chiefs and started a career-high 15 contests, recording 58 tackles (44 solo), four stops for loss, one sack, a 24-yard interception return, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and a career-high and club-best three fumble recoveries, tied for third in the NFL. In three postseason starts, he finished with nine tackles (five solo), one stop for loss and one pass defense.

In three seasons at Mississippi State (2017-19), Gay appeared in 31 games with six starts and tallied 99 tackles (46 solo), 11 stops for loss, six sacks, three interceptions, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Related Links

Willie Gay joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

New Orleans Saints
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
1 / 25

2 / 25

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
3 / 25

Steve Luciano/AP Images
2 / 25

4 / 25

Peter Aiken/AP Images

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
5 / 25

Peter Aiken/AP Images
3 / 25

6 / 25

Ed Zurga/AP Images

Steve Luciano/AP Images
7 / 25

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
4 / 25

8 / 25

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images

Peter Aiken/AP Images
9 / 25

Peter Aiken/AP Images
5 / 25

10 / 25

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images

Peter Aiken/AP Images
11 / 25

Charles Krupa/AP Images
6 / 25

12 / 25

Charlie Riedel/AP Images

Ed Zurga/AP Images
13 / 25

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
7 / 25

14 / 25

Adrian Kraus/AP Images

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
15 / 25

Ed Zurga/AP Images
8 / 25

16 / 25

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
17 / 25

Ed Zurga/AP Images
9 / 25

18 / 25

Greg M. Cooper/AP Images

Peter Aiken/AP Images
19 / 25

Ed Zurga/AP Images
10 / 25

20 / 25

Bart Young/AP Images

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
21 / 25

Ed Zurga/AP Images
11 / 25

22 / 25

Ed Zurga/AP Images

Charles Krupa/AP Images
23 / 25

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
12 / 25

24 / 25

Ed Zurga/AP Images

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
25 / 25

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Adrian Kraus/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Greg M. Cooper/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Bart Young/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Ed Zurga/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Willie Gay on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Check out Willie in action with the Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
