5 Things to Know about Saints fullback Zander Horvath

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Thursday that the club has signed fullback Zander Horvath.
- Entering the third year of his professional career, Horvath spent the 2023 NFL season on the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers.
- Horvath was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round with the 260th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. It did not take long after starting his career to find the end zone, scoring a receiving touchdown in each of the first two games of his rookie season. He finished the year with four carries for eight yards as well as five receptions for eight yards and a special team tackle. Horvath played 15 games for the Chargers in 2022, seeing the field for 110 offensive snaps and 257 special teams snaps.
- Horvath was coached by new Saints running backs coach Derrick Foster, who was with the Chargers staff from 2021 through 2023.
- The 6-foot-3, 230-pound fullback attended Purdue University, playing four seasons with the Boilermakers. His most productive collegiate year was in 2020, when he was named third team All-Big 10 in his junior season. In 2020, he led Purdue in rushing and all-purpose yards with 442 and 746 respectively, adding two rushing touchdowns to his stat line. Horvath finished his career with the Boilermakers with 268 carries for 1,181 rushing yards and eight touchdowns plus 68 receptions for 592 yards and one touchdown in 38 games. He was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team three of his four seasons.
- The native of Mishawaka, Ind., played high school ball for Marian High School where he rushed for 3,373 yards and 50 touchdowns and accrued several honors including being named Indiana All-State, Academic All-State, and a USA Today Midwest Regional All-American selection.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent fullback Zander Horvath on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Check out Zander in action with the Los Angeles Chargers during his NFL career.