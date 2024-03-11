Linebacker Demario Davis to continue legendary chase as a New Orleans Saint

Davis, who last season became the first Saints linebacker to be named to consecutive Pro Bowls since Jonathan Vilma in 2009-10, was the second defensive cornerstone in a week with whom the franchise has opted to extend a productive union. On March 7, safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension.

Both defensive leaders were critical to New Orleans' success on defense last season (19.2 points per game allowed, sixth fewest, and 327.2 yards per game allowed, 13th fewest). But Davis, who contemplated retirement early in his career, has continue his renaissance at the highest level.

As a Saint, since he joined the franchise six seasons ago, he has led the team in tackles (675) and added 29 sacks, two interceptions, 38 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's the second Saint to top 100 tackles in six consecutive seasons, and arguably is the second most productive free agent signee in franchise history.

Only Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson (five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler) and defensive end Cameron Jordan(three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler) rival his earned accolades as a Saint.