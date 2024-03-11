 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Linebacker Demario Davis to continue legendary chase as a New Orleans Saint

Davis has been named All-Pro five consecutive years

Mar 11, 2024 at 03:25 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis celebrates during the Saints Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Zeke Robinson
Demario Davis' self-stated goal is to play in the NFL a couple of years beyond the retirement of legend LeBron James, a 39-year-old , four-time Most Valuable Player who is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and, in his 21st NBA season, is showing few signs of slowing down.

Neither, though, is the New Orleans Saints' standout linebacker, a 35-year-old who on Monday agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will keep him in a Saints uniform through the 2025 season.

Davis, a 12-year veteran who joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, has played his best football with the Saints, for whom he has been a six-time defensive team captain and five-time All-Pro, while starting all 98 regular-season games he has played.

Davis, who last season became the first Saints linebacker to be named to consecutive Pro Bowls since Jonathan Vilma in 2009-10, was the second defensive cornerstone in a week with whom the franchise has opted to extend a productive union. On March 7, safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension.

Both defensive leaders were critical to New Orleans' success on defense last season (19.2 points per game allowed, sixth fewest, and 327.2 yards per game allowed, 13th fewest). But Davis, who contemplated retirement early in his career, has continue his renaissance at the highest level.

As a Saint, since he joined the franchise six seasons ago, he has led the team in tackles (675) and added 29 sacks, two interceptions, 38 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He's the second Saint to top 100 tackles in six consecutive seasons, and arguably is the second most productive free agent signee in franchise history.

Only Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson (five-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler) and defensive end Cameron Jordan(three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler) rival his earned accolades as a Saint.

Off the field, Davis twice has been the team's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his community service.

