Morning Break: Saints stay aggressive on Day 3, add speed, depth and a veteran edge

Saints News from Nola.com
The New Orleans Saints drafted Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles with the 172nd overall pick, taking a special teams standout who could also have the opportunity to fill a big spot on defense. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints were rumored to be interested in trading for a pass rusher. And they got a deal done Saturday — just not with the player that people thought. SEE MORE>>
After making their first selection in the fourth round, the New Orleans Saints were on the clock relatively soon again and selected another wide receiver to jolt the offense. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints opened Day 3 of the NFL Draft by continuing to add to the offense. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints drafted eight players in the 2026 NFL draft. With five picks on the third day of the draft, the 2026 draft is tied with 2018, 2024, and 2025. Here's the full list of players selected by New Orleans in each round of the NFL Draft. SEE MORE >>
The New Orleans Saints drafted Iowa cornerback TJ Hall with the No. 219 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints drafted LSU wide receiver Barion Brown with the No. 190 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints drafted Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. with the No. 172 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>
Saints also acquire a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall) in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints drafted North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance with the No. 136 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints drafted Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>
Additional News
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
View photos of Jeremiah Wright after being drafted No. 132 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Auburn University offensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.
View photos of Bryce Lance after being drafted No. 136 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the North Dakota State University wide receiver from his college career and pre-draft process.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club acquired defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Radiers during the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out Wilson in action with the Raiders during his NFL career.
View photos of Lorenzo Styles Jr. after being drafted No. 172 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Ohio State defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.
View photos of Barion Brown after being drafted No. 190 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the wide receiver from his college career with Kentucky and LSU as well as his pre-draft process.
View photos of TJ Hall after being drafted No. 219 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Iowa defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 25, 2026.