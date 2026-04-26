Morning Break: Saints stay aggressive on Day 3, add speed, depth and a veteran edge

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The New Orleans Saints drafted eight players in the 2026 NFL draft. With five picks on the third day of the draft, the 2026 draft is tied with 2018, 2024, and 2025. Here's the full list of players selected by New Orleans in each round of the NFL Draft. SEE MORE >>

The New Orleans Saints drafted Iowa cornerback TJ Hall with the No. 219 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints drafted LSU wide receiver Barion Brown with the No. 190 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints drafted Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. with the No. 172 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

Saints also acquire a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall) in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints drafted North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance with the No. 136 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

The New Orleans Saints drafted Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>