 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Morning Break: Saints stay aggressive on Day 3, add speed, depth and a veteran edge

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, April 26

Apr 26, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Morning-Break-styles-jr-4-26-26

Saints News from Nola.com

Saints use the pick they acquired from the Rashid Shaheed trade to draft a speedy DB

The New Orleans Saints drafted Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles with the 172nd overall pick, taking a special teams standout who could also have the opportunity to fill a big spot on defense. SEE MORE>>

The Saints have traded for a Raiders pass rusher who was once drafted in the top 10

The New Orleans Saints were rumored to be interested in trading for a pass rusher. And they got a deal done Saturday — just not with the player that people thought. SEE MORE>>

The Saints double up at receiver in the NFL draft and selected a top option from the FCS

After making their first selection in the fourth round, the New Orleans Saints were on the clock relatively soon again and selected another wide receiver to jolt the offense. SEE MORE>>

The Saints open Day 3 of the NFL draft by beefing up their offensive line with a big guard

The New Orleans Saints opened Day 3 of the NFL Draft by continuing to add to the offense. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the Team: 2026 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

The New Orleans Saints drafted eight players in the 2026 NFL draft. With five picks on the third day of the draft, the 2026 draft is tied with 2018, 2024, and 2025. Here's the full list of players selected by New Orleans in each round of the NFL Draft. SEE MORE >>

Saints draft TJ Hall with No. 219 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Iowa cornerback TJ Hall with the No. 219 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

Saints draft Barion Brown with No. 190 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted LSU wide receiver Barion Brown with the No. 190 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

Saints draft Lorenzo Styles Jr. with No. 172 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. with the No. 172 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

New Orleans Saints acquire edge Tyree Wilson

Saints also acquire a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall) in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. SEE MORE>>

Saints draft Bryce Lance with No. 136 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance with the No. 136 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

Saints draft Jeremiah Wright with No. 132 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints drafted Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. SEE MORE>>

Additional News

TJ Hall: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 seventh round draft pick

Barion Brown: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 sixth round draft pick

Lorenzo Styles Jr.: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fifth round draft pick

Bryce Lance: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fourth round draft pick

Jeremiah Wright: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fourth round draft pick

Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Jeremiah Wright | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Jeremiah Wright after being drafted No. 132 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Auburn University offensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
1 / 15

NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Jeremiah-Wright-1
2 / 15
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
4 / 15

AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77), of Auburn, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 15

American Team offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77), of Auburn, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
COLLEGE STATION, TX - September 27, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the (#9) Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo by Austin Perryman
8 / 15

COLLEGE STATION, TX - September 27, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the (#9) Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
9 / 15

NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
11 / 15

AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Jeremiah-Wright-2
13 / 15
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
14 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright walks the field in the minutes after a loss to Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
15 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright walks the field in the minutes after a loss to Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Bryce Lance | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Bryce Lance after being drafted No. 136 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the North Dakota State University wide receiver from his college career and pre-draft process.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance runs a route during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance runs a route during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance runs a route during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance runs a route during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance reacts following the FCS Championship NCAA college football game against Montana State, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance reacts following the FCS Championship NCAA college football game against Montana State, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance reacts after teammate quarterback Cam Miller scored a touchdown run against Montana State during the first half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance reacts after teammate quarterback Cam Miller scored a touchdown run against Montana State during the first half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance runs a route during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance runs a route during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance, right, makes a catch in front of Montana State cornerback Simeon Woodard tpduring the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance, right, makes a catch in front of Montana State cornerback Simeon Woodard tpduring the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Montana State safety Dru Polidore (2) and a teammate during the first half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
9 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Montana State safety Dru Polidore (2) and a teammate during the first half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
10 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) participates in the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo from the Youngstown State at North Dakota State football game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
11 / 15

Photo from the Youngstown State at North Dakota State football game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

Zachary Lucy/NDSU Athletics
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance runs a route against Montana State during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance runs a route against Montana State during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo from the Northern Iowa at North Dakota State football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.
14 / 15

Photo from the Northern Iowa at North Dakota State football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

Zachary Lucy/NDSU Athletics
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
15 / 15

North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tyree Wilson | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club acquired defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Radiers during the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out Wilson in action with the Raiders during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
1 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.
2 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. Raiders defeated the Browns 20-16.
3 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. Raiders defeated the Browns 20-16.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.
4 / 10

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.
5 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson comes onto the field during introductions before the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo.
6 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson comes onto the field during introductions before the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo.

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked in the end zone Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.
7 / 10

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked in the end zone Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) fumbles as he is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.
8 / 10

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) fumbles as he is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs from a tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.
9 / 10

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs from a tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Candice Ward/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.
10 / 10

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Lorenzo Styles Jr. | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Lorenzo Styles Jr. after being drafted No. 172 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Ohio State defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
1 / 15

Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against UCLA during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
2 / 15

Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against UCLA during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
2025.08.30FBTexas
3 / 15

2025.08.30FBTexas

Skyler Schmitt/Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
4 / 15

Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State plays Akron on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Ohio State Athletics)
5 / 15

Ohio State plays Akron on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Ohio State Athletics)

Kirk Irwin
Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
6 / 15

Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles plays against Grambling State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Lorenzo-Styles-Jr.-7
7 / 15
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
8 / 15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 15

Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
10 / 15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
11 / 15

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota linebacker Mason Carrier, front left, forces Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles, front right, out of bounds during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
12 / 15

Minnesota linebacker Mason Carrier, front left, forces Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles, front right, out of bounds during a punt return in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) pulls in a touchdown pass as Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
13 / 15

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) pulls in a touchdown pass as Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister (2) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Lorenzo-Styles-Jr.-4
14 / 15
Keith Jones II/Ohio State Athletics
Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
15 / 15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Lorenzo Styles (4) runs upfield on offense during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Tyler Tate/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Barion Brown | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Barion Brown after being drafted No. 190 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the wide receiver from his college career with Kentucky and LSU as well as his pre-draft process.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.
1 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.

Matthew Hinton/Associated Pess
American Team wide receiver Barion Brown (6), of LSU, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala.
2 / 15

American Team wide receiver Barion Brown (6), of LSU, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala.

Butch Dill/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) reacts after after carrying for a first down in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.
3 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) reacts after after carrying for a first down in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) carries on a pass reception against Florida in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.
4 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) carries on a pass reception against Florida in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) gains yardage on a kickoff return against Houston during the first half of the Kinder's Texas Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Houston.
5 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) gains yardage on a kickoff return against Houston during the first half of the Kinder's Texas Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Houston.

Karen Warren/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs the ball on a kickoff return against Houston defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) which resulted in a touchdown during the first half of the Kinder's Texas Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Houston.
6 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs the ball on a kickoff return against Houston defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) which resulted in a touchdown during the first half of the Kinder's Texas Bowl NCAA football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Houston.

Karen Warren/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) carries against Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La.
7 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) carries against Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
8 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.

George Walker IV/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) tries to get away from Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Richard McKneely (36) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.
9 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) tries to get away from Southeastern Louisiana defensive back Richard McKneely (36) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Peter Forest/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (11) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
10 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (11) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Michael Conroy/Associated Pess
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) steps out of bounds after a 14-yard reception for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.
11 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) steps out of bounds after a 14-yard reception for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

Artie Walker Jr./Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (11) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
12 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (11) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Michael Conroy/Associated Pess
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20.
13 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 19 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Kentucky 48-20.

Gary McCullough/Associated Pess
LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) goes through workouts with LSU offensive lineman Josh Thompson (56) during their NFL football pro day, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La.
14 / 15

LSU wide receiver Barion Brown (6) goes through workouts with LSU offensive lineman Josh Thompson (56) during their NFL football pro day, Monday, March 23, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Pess
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown makes a reception to score a touchdown against Florida on a 45-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.
15 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown makes a reception to score a touchdown against Florida on a 45-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.

John Raoux/Associated Pess
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick TJ Hall | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of TJ Hall after being drafted No. 219 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Iowa defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during their game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 11, 2025. (Owen Aanestad/hawkeyesports.com)
1 / 15

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during their game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 11, 2025. (Owen Aanestad/hawkeyesports.com)

Owen Aanestad/© 2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) defends against Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton (10), and called for pass interference on the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
2 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) defends against Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton (10), and called for pass interference on the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) during an NCAA football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
4 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) during an NCAA football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday, September 19, 2025. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
8 / 15

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday, September 19, 2025. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Stephen Mally/© 2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Camp Randal Stadium in Madison, Wisc. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
9 / 15

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Camp Randal Stadium in Madison, Wisc. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/©2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, October 18, 2025 during the Black and Gold Spirit Game. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
11 / 15

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, October 18, 2025 during the Black and Gold Spirit Game. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/©2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates an interception with defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) and defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
14 / 15

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates an interception with defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) and defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/©2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
15 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2026 NFL Draft: Saints Draft Room All-Access Photos | Day 3

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
1 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
2 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
3 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
4 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
5 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
6 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
7 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
8 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
9 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
10 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
11 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
12 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
13 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
14 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
15 / 15

Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room during the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Saints host 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
1 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
2 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
3 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
4 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
5 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
6 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
7 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
8 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
9 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
10 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
11 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
12 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
13 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
14 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
15 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
16 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
17 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
18 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
19 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
20 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
21 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
22 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
23 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
24 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
25 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
26 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
27 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
28 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
29 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
30 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
31 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
32 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
33 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
34 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
35 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
36 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
37 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
38 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
39 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
40 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
41 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
42 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
43 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
44 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
45 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
46 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
47 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
48 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)
49 / 50

2026 Saints Draft Crawfish Cookout at Saints Headquarters on Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Photo by Michael DeMocker)

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.
50 / 50

New Orleans Saints legends and players joined fans at the 2026 Draft Crawfish Cookoff presented by Cox at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 25.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2026 NFL Draft Photos: Day 3 in Pittsburgh

Check out the fan and scenic photos during Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Pitt Marching Band performs during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
1 / 10

Pitt Marching Band performs during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2026 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints international fan of year announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
2 / 10

New Orleans Saints international fan of year announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2026 Lauren Leigh Bacho
New Orleans Saints international fan of year announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
3 / 10

New Orleans Saints international fan of year announces a pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2026 Lauren Leigh Bacho
The University of Pittsburgh Marching Band performs during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026.
4 / 10

The University of Pittsburgh Marching Band performs during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
XXXX during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026.
5 / 10

XXXX during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
XXXX during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026.
6 / 10

XXXX during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
XXXX during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026.
7 / 10

XXXX during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Doug Benc/Associated Press
People watch during third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
8 / 10

People watch during third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Draft-A-Pup dog is seen on the stage aduring the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)
9 / 10

Draft-A-Pup dog is seen on the stage aduring the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/NFL)

Lauren Leigh Bacho/2026 Lauren Leigh Bacho
XXXX during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Doug Benc/AP Content Services for the NFL)
10 / 10

XXXX during the final day of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Doug Benc/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

Related Content

news

Morning Break: Saints double up on Georgia Bulldogs in 2026 NFL Draft

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, April 25

news

Morning Break: Saints draft Jordyn Tyson, 2026 NFL Draft Day 1

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, April 24

news

Morning Break: Saints eye impact talent as Draft week heats up

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, April 23

news

Morning Break: Saints celebrate anniversary of 2006 Draft Class

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, April 22

news

Morning Break: Saints begin offseason workouts

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, April 21

news

Morning Break: Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft week

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Monday, April 20

news

Morning Break: Saints Legend Drew Brees attends Hall of Fame orientation

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, April 19

news

Morning Break: Saints make impact in Paris ahead of international play

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Saturday, April 18

news

Morning Break: Marques Colston to announce Day 2 selection in 2026 NFL Draft

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, April 17

news

Morning Break: Saints draft outlook evolves ahead of Round 1

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, April 16

news

Morning Break: Saints draft history, latest projections in focus

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, April 15

2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

Advertising