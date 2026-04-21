Morning Break: Saints begin offseason workouts

Saints News from NFL.com

With the Las Vegas Raiders set to make the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, I'm providing my final prospect rankings of this draft season. A blockbuster trade just reset the board, with the Giants sending DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for the 10th overall pick. SEE MORE>>

The Giants just sent DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick. Is that blockbuster deal a sign of things to come on Thursday night in Pittsburgh? I think some activity will happen when the picks start flying, but I don't have a strong feeling about what those specific moves will look like -- so I'm playing my final mock draft of 2026 straight and not projecting any trades. SEE MORE>>