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Morning Break: Saints begin offseason workouts

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Tuesday, April 21

Apr 21, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class

With the Las Vegas Raiders set to make the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, I'm providing my final prospect rankings of this draft season. A blockbuster trade just reset the board, with the Giants sending DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for the 10th overall pick. SEE MORE>>

Eric Edholm 2026 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants double down on Buckeyes; Cowboys make bold choice at LB

The Giants just sent DT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick. Is that blockbuster deal a sign of things to come on Thursday night in Pittsburgh? I think some activity will happen when the picks start flying, but I don't have a strong feeling about what those specific moves will look like -- so I'm playing my final mock draft of 2026 straight and not projecting any trades. SEE MORE>>

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2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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