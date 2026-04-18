Morning Break: Saints make impact in Paris ahead of international play

Saints News from Nola.com
Jeff Duncan’s Saints mock draft: New Orleans lands an explosive offensive weapon to help Tyler Shough
The Saints have not used a Top 10 NFL draft pick to select a receiver since 1988. They have never used one to take a defensive back. One of those droughts could end this year. After taking an offensive or defensive lineman with seven of their last eight first-round picks, it looks like the Saints are poised to break their big-man trend this year. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Tyler Shough and Taliese Fuaga get a preview of Saints fandom in Paris ahead of this season's international game
It's safe to say the New Orleans Saints love Paris just as much as Paris loves the Saints. The team sent a goodwill contingent to Paris on March 25-27 – including team owner Gayle Benson, quarterback Tyler Shough and right tackle Taliese Fuaga — in advance of the Saints playing the first ever NFL game in France during the 2026 season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
The 2026 National Football League Annual Player Selection Meeting, more commonly known as the NFL draft (April 23-25 in Pittsburgh), is almost here. So, I'm returning to my annual tradition of making a projection for all 257 picks in my final mock of the year. SEE MORE>>
The free agency frenzy checked boxes for teams across the league, but many team-building tasks are still unfinished. So, in advance of the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23-25 in Pittsburgh), allow me to identify the three biggest items remaining on each franchise's offseason to-do list. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as six teams competed on Thursday, April 16 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.