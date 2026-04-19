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Morning Break: Saints Legend Drew Brees attends Hall of Fame orientation 

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Sunday, April 19

Apr 19, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

Jeff Duncan’s Saints mock draft: New Orleans lands an explosive offensive weapon to help Tyler Shough

The Saints have not used a Top 10 NFL draft pick to select a receiver since 1988. They have never used one to take a defensive back. One of those droughts could end this year. After taking an offensive or defensive lineman with seven of their last eight first-round picks, it looks like the Saints are poised to break their big-man trend this year. SEE MORE>>

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Photos: Drew Brees at Hall of Fame Orientation

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
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New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints legend and former quarterback Drew Brees visited Canton for Hall of Fame orientation on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: 2026 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Final Auditions

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

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New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
1 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
2 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
3 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
4 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
5 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
6 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
7 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
8 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
9 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
10 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
11 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
12 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
13 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
14 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
15 / 15

The New Orleans Saints held the final round of the Saints Cheer Krewe auditions for the 2026–27 season at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Maggie Rasch/New Orleans Saints
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