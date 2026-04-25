Jeremiah Wright: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fourth round draft pick

Get to know Jeremiah Wright, the Auburn guard drafted No. 132 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' fourth-round draft pick.
Former defensive tackle turned offensive lineman
Wright began his Auburn career on the defensive line before switching to offensive guard in 2022, showcasing his adaptability and physical upside.
Experienced SEC contributor
Wright played in 53 career games with 25 starts, including back-to-back seasons (2024-25) as Auburn's starting right guard.
Senior Bowl participant
Wright earned an invitation to the 2026 Reese's Senior Bowl, highlighting his recognition among NFL evaluators.
Highly recruited high school prospect
Wright was rated as a top-15 defensive tackle nationally out of Selma High School in Alabama, where he also played offensive tackle and lettered in baseball.
Strong frame and interior presence
Wright measured at over 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, bringing prototypical size and power for an NFL interior offensive lineman.
Jeremiah Wright | College Stats (Offensive Guard)
|Year
|GP
|GS
|Sacks Allowed (PFF)
|Pass Block Snaps (PFF)
|2020
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2021
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2022
|12
|1
|1
|105
|2023
|11
|0
|1
|142
|2024
|12
|12
|2
|434
|2025
|12
|12
|5
|449
|Total
|53
|25
|9
|1,130
View photos of Jeremiah Wright after being drafted No. 132 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Auburn University offensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.