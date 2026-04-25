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Jeremiah Wright: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fourth round draft pick

Get to know Jeremiah Wright, the Auburn guard drafted No. 132 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints’ fourth-round draft pick.

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:15 PM
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Get to know Jeremiah Wright, the Auburn guard drafted No. 132 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' fourth-round draft pick.

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Jeremiah Wright

#- G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 331 lbs
  • College: Auburn

Former defensive tackle turned offensive lineman

Wright began his Auburn career on the defensive line before switching to offensive guard in 2022, showcasing his adaptability and physical upside.

Experienced SEC contributor

Wright played in 53 career games with 25 starts, including back-to-back seasons (2024-25) as Auburn's starting right guard.

Senior Bowl participant

Wright earned an invitation to the 2026 Reese's Senior Bowl, highlighting his recognition among NFL evaluators.

Highly recruited high school prospect

Wright was rated as a top-15 defensive tackle nationally out of Selma High School in Alabama, where he also played offensive tackle and lettered in baseball.

Strong frame and interior presence

Wright measured at over 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, bringing prototypical size and power for an NFL interior offensive lineman.

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Jeremiah Wright | College Stats (Offensive Guard)

YearGPGSSacks Allowed (PFF)Pass Block Snaps (PFF)
20206000
20210000
20221211105
20231101142
202412122434
202512125449
Total532591,130

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick Jeremiah Wright | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of Jeremiah Wright after being drafted No. 132 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Auburn University offensive lineman from his college career and pre-draft process.

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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
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NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Jeremiah-Wright-1
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
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AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77), of Auburn, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (77), of Auburn, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
COLLEGE STATION, TX - September 27, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the (#9) Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo by Austin Perryman
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COLLEGE STATION, TX - September 27, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) and Auburn Offensive Lineman Connor Lew (#75) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the (#9) Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Photo by Austin Perryman
9 / 15

NORMAN, OK - September 20, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#22) Auburn Tigers and the (#11) Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. Photo by Austin Perryman
11 / 15

AUBURN, AL - October 11, 2025 - Auburn Offensive Lineman Jeremiah Wright (#77) during the game between the (#10) Georgia Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL.

Photo by Austin Perryman

Austin Perryman/Auburn University Athletics
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
12 / 15

Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gallery-Saints-Draft-2026-Jeremiah-Wright-2
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (56) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright walks the field in the minutes after a loss to Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Auburn offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright walks the field in the minutes after a loss to Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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