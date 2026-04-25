Bryce Lance: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 fourth round draft pick

Get to know Bryce Lance, the North Dakota State wide receiver drafted No. 136 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' fourth-round draft pick.
Elite big-play threat
Lance averaged 21.2 yards per catch in 2025, ranking sixth in the FCS and highlighting his vertical field-stretching ability.
Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons
Lance became the first player in North Dakota State history with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Record-setting touchdown production
Lance led the FCS with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2024, setting a single-season school record and tying the Missouri Valley Conference mark.
Strong NFL bloodlines
Bryce is the brother of Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and son of former professional defensive back Carlton Lance.
Elite athletic testing numbers
Lance turned heads at the NFL Combine with a 4.34 40-yard dash, 41.5-inch vertical, and 11-foot-1 broad jump.
Bryce Lance | College Stats (Wide Receiver)
|Year
|GP
|GS
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec Avg
|Rec TD
|2022
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2023
|15
|0
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|2024
|16
|13
|75
|1,071
|14.3
|17
|2025
|13
|13
|51
|1,079
|21.2
|8
|Total
|57
|26
|127
|2,157
|17.0
|25
View photos of Bryce Lance after being drafted No. 136 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the North Dakota State University wide receiver from his college career and pre-draft process.