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Morning Break: Saints draft outlook evolves ahead of Round 1

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Thursday, April 16

Apr 16, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

8 for 8: Eight players whom the Saints could realistically draft with the eighth overall pick

At this time last year, Kelvin Banks wasn't on most people's radar for the New Orleans Saints. The common thought, for those who remember, was that the Saints would take either an edge rusher like Jalon Walker or a tight end like Tyler Warren ahead of coach Kellen Moore's first year. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Mike Band 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0: Cowboys take Rueben Bain Jr.; Steelers and Eagles select receivers

The best mock drafts are built on signals, not guesses. For this projection, I weighed post-free agency needs, scheme fits, front office tendencies, prospect-team connections and market clues across all 32 clubs. SEE MORE>>

Bucky Brooks' top five 2026 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0: Carson Beck climbs QB rankings

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, here are my final rankings of the top five prospects at each major position in this year's class. Note that up/down arrows below reflect movement from my March rankings. SEE MORE>>

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2026 BAD BUNNY COLLECTION

SAINTS COLD WEATHER GEAR

SAINTS GAMEDAY GOLD

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