Morning Break: Saints draft history, latest projections in focus

Saints News from Nola.com
The starters seem set, but the Saints could still draft offensive line depth. Here are some possibilities.
It truly has been a while since the New Orleans Saints did not feel the need to plug a massive hole on their offensive line with one of their top picks in the NFL draft. In each of the past two years (and three of the past four drafts) the Saints have used a top-20 pick on an offensive tackle. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah held his annual pre-NFL draft conference call with members of the media on Tuesday, answering questions for an hour. Here are five takeaways from the event. SEE MORE>>
I know what you're thinking right now: The world needs another mock draft? Well, the good news is, this ain't it. While most people are out here trying to figure out what teams are going to do, I don't roll that way. I like to tell the teams what they SHOULD do -- similar to what I do in the fantasy space. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.