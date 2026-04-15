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Morning Break: Saints draft history, latest projections in focus

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Wednesday, April 15

Apr 15, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from Nola.com

The starters seem set, but the Saints could still draft offensive line depth. Here are some possibilities.

It truly has been a while since the New Orleans Saints did not feel the need to plug a massive hole on their offensive line with one of their top picks in the NFL draft. In each of the past two years (and three of the past four drafts) the Saints have used a top-20 pick on an offensive tackle. SEE MORE>>

Saints News from NFL.com

Five biggest NFL draft takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call previewing 2026 event

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah held his annual pre-NFL draft conference call with members of the media on Tuesday, answering questions for an hour. Here are five takeaways from the event. SEE MORE>>

2026 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

I know what you're thinking right now: The world needs another mock draft? Well, the good news is, this ain't it. While most people are out here trying to figure out what teams are going to do, I don't roll that way. I like to tell the teams what they SHOULD do -- similar to what I do in the fantasy space. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football | Louisiana Week 4 Games 4/13/26

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
1 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
2 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
3 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
4 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
5 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
6 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
7 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
8 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
9 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
10 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
11 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
12 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
13 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
14 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
15 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
16 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
17 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
18 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
19 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
20 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
21 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
22 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
23 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
24 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
25 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
26 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
27 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
28 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
29 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
30 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football | North Louisiana Week 3 Games 4/13/26

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
1 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
2 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
3 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
4 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
5 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
6 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
7 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
8 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
9 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
10 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
11 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
12 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
13 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
14 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
15 / 15

Check out the best Week 3 action shots as four teams competed on Monday, April 13 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Rebecca Warren/New Orleans Saints
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