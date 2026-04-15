Morning Break: Saints draft history, latest projections in focus

Saints News from NFL.com

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah held his annual pre-NFL draft conference call with members of the media on Tuesday, answering questions for an hour. Here are five takeaways from the event. SEE MORE>>

I know what you're thinking right now: The world needs another mock draft? Well, the good news is, this ain't it. While most people are out here trying to figure out what teams are going to do, I don't roll that way. I like to tell the teams what they SHOULD do -- similar to what I do in the fantasy space. SEE MORE>>