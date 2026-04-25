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TJ Hall: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 seventh round draft pick

Get to know TJ Hall, the Iowa cornerback drafted No. 219 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats and background details about the Saints’ seventh-round draft pick.

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:37 PM
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Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Get to know TJ Hall, the Iowa cornerback drafted No. 219 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' seventh-round draft pick.

Headshot-TJ-Hall-Combine-1920-042526

TJ Hall

#- CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 189 lbs
  • College: Iowa

All-Big Ten performer

Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after leading Iowa with 10 pass breakups.

Senior Bowl invitee

Accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, showcasing his talent in front of NFL scouts.

Late-career breakout

Started all 11 games in 2025, recording a career-high 47 tackles and solidifying his role as a top corner.

Multi-sport high school standout

Earned All-State honors while contributing as both a defensive back and wide receiver, also lettering in basketball.

Strong testing profile

Improved his 40-yard dash to 4.55 at his Pro Day while adding a 10-foot-1 broad jump and 6.75 three-cone time.

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TJ Hall | College Stats (Cornerback)

YearGPGSTot TklINTPBUFR
20221304000
2023605000
202412719121
20251111471100
Total4218752121

Meet New Orleans Saints draft pick TJ Hall | 2026 NFL Draft Photos

View photos of TJ Hall after being drafted No. 219 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Iowa defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.

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Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during their game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 11, 2025. (Owen Aanestad/hawkeyesports.com)
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Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during their game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, October 11, 2025. (Owen Aanestad/hawkeyesports.com)

Owen Aanestad/© 2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) defends against Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton (10), and called for pass interference on the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) defends against Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton (10), and called for pass interference on the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) during an NCAA football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
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Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) during an NCAA football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa defensive back TJ Hall gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
7 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday, September 19, 2025. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
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Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) during the fourth quarter of their game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday, September 19, 2025. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)

Stephen Mally/© 2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Camp Randal Stadium in Madison, Wisc. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
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Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) breaks up a pass against the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Camp Randal Stadium in Madison, Wisc. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/©2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, October 18, 2025 during the Black and Gold Spirit Game. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
11 / 15

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, October 18, 2025 during the Black and Gold Spirit Game. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/©2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 15

Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates an interception with defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) and defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
14 / 15

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) celebrates an interception with defensive back Jaylen Watson (3) and defensive back Deshaun Lee (8) against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Brian Ray/©2025 Iowa Athletics
Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Iowa defensive back TJ Hall (12) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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