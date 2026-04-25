TJ Hall: Five things to know about the Saints' 2026 seventh round draft pick

Get to know TJ Hall, the Iowa cornerback drafted No. 219 overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are five key facts, stats, and background details about the Saints' seventh-round draft pick.
All-Big Ten performer
Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025 after leading Iowa with 10 pass breakups.
Senior Bowl invitee
Accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, showcasing his talent in front of NFL scouts.
Late-career breakout
Started all 11 games in 2025, recording a career-high 47 tackles and solidifying his role as a top corner.
Multi-sport high school standout
Earned All-State honors while contributing as both a defensive back and wide receiver, also lettering in basketball.
Strong testing profile
Improved his 40-yard dash to 4.55 at his Pro Day while adding a 10-foot-1 broad jump and 6.75 three-cone time.
TJ Hall | College Stats (Cornerback)
|Year
|GP
|GS
|Tot Tkl
|INT
|PBU
|FR
|2022
|13
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2023
|6
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2024
|12
|7
|19
|1
|2
|1
|2025
|11
|11
|47
|1
|10
|0
|Total
|42
|18
|75
|2
|12
|1
View photos of TJ Hall after being drafted No. 219 overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft. See images of the Iowa defensive back from his college career and pre-draft process.