Morning Break: Saints eye impact talent as Draft week heats up

Saints News from Nola.com

Coming off a strong finish to the 2025 season and armed with a top-10 pick in this week's NFL draft, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is optimistic about the direction of his franchise. Just don't expect that positive outlook to spill over into over aggression. SEE MORE>>

Tyler Shough almost declined an invitation to participate in this year's celebrity shootout at the Zurich Classic. After becoming a first-time father, attending plenty of other local events and trying to build on a successful rookie year, the New Orleans Saints quarterback hadn't been practicing his golf game much during what has been a whirlwind of an offseason. SEE MORE>>