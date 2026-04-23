Morning Break: Saints eye impact talent as Draft week heats up

Saints News from Nola.com
Coming off a strong finish to the 2025 season and armed with a top-10 pick in this week's NFL draft, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is optimistic about the direction of his franchise. Just don't expect that positive outlook to spill over into over aggression. SEE MORE>>
Tyler Shough almost declined an invitation to participate in this year's celebrity shootout at the Zurich Classic. After becoming a first-time father, attending plenty of other local events and trying to build on a successful rookie year, the New Orleans Saints quarterback hadn't been practicing his golf game much during what has been a whirlwind of an offseason. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints have a new fan in Shane Lowry. The PGA Tour star said Wednesday he is considering switching his allegiance from the Chicago Bears to the Saints because of fellow Irishman Charlie Smyth's heroics as the New Orleans kicker. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis isn't overjoyed that New Orleans has the eighth pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, because it signifies that the Saints had a 6-11 record to earn the high selection. But he's pleased with the talent pool that will be available. SEE MORE>>
The New Orleans Saints have one selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday evening. The eighth pick is estimated to happen around 7:46 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from NFL.com
As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com is keeping you up to date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Wednesday ahead of Thursday's first round. SEE MORE>>
Lance Zierlein 2026 NFL mock draft 4.0: Jeremiyah Love cracks top 3; Cowboys trade up for Arvell Reese
As we hurtle toward the 2026 NFL Draft this week in Pittsburgh, here is my fourth and final forecast of the opening 32 picks. I'm projecting four trades on Thursday night, with the Cowboys making a significant splash in the top 10 and the Jets ultimately taking a third bite at the first-round apple. SEE MORE>>
Photo from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis speaks with the media prior to the 2026 NFL Draft at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on April 22, 2026.
Check out photos as New Orleans Saints participate in voluntary offseason workouts presented by Peoples Health on April 22, 2026 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was among the participants in various events at the 2026 Zurich Classic Pro-Am on April 22nd along with PGA Tour pros Ryan Palmer and Chan Kim.