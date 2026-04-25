New Orleans Saints acquire edge Tyree Wilson

Wilson, 6-5, 263, was originally selected by Las Vegas in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. In three seasons with the Raiders (2023-25), the Henderson, Texas native appeared in 50 games with seven starts, recording 91 tackles (57 solo), 12 sacks, 16 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2025, Wilson played in all 17 games with three starts, recording 35 stops (25 solo), four sacks, eight stops for a loss, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, setting career-highs in tackles, solo stops, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.