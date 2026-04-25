New Orleans Saints acquire edge Tyree Wilson

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for EDGE Tyree Wilson and a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall).
Wilson, 6-5, 263, was originally selected by Las Vegas in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. In three seasons with the Raiders (2023-25), the Henderson, Texas native appeared in 50 games with seven starts, recording 91 tackles (57 solo), 12 sacks, 16 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2025, Wilson played in all 17 games with three starts, recording 35 stops (25 solo), four sacks, eight stops for a loss, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, setting career-highs in tackles, solo stops, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.
In five collegiate seasons at Texas Tech (2020-22) and Texas A&M (2018-19), Wilson appeared in 44 games with 28 starts, recording 121 tackles (76 solo), 17 sacks, 32 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2022, he started all ten games for the Red Raiders, finishing with a career-high 61 tackles (36 solo), seven sacks, 14 stops for a loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, earning first team All-American nominations by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), USA Today, The Athletic and Phil Steele Magazine.
The New Orleans Saints announced that the club acquired defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Radiers during the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out Wilson in action with the Raiders during his NFL career.