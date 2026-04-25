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New Orleans Saints acquire edge Tyree Wilson

Saints also acquire a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans’ first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall) in the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:44 PM
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New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for EDGE Tyree Wilson and a seventh-round pick (219th overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for New Orleans' first of two 2026 fifth-round selections (150th overall).

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Tyree Wilson

#- DE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Texas Tech

Wilson, 6-5, 263, was originally selected by Las Vegas in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. In three seasons with the Raiders (2023-25), the Henderson, Texas native appeared in 50 games with seven starts, recording 91 tackles (57 solo), 12 sacks, 16 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2025, Wilson played in all 17 games with three starts, recording 35 stops (25 solo), four sacks, eight stops for a loss, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, setting career-highs in tackles, solo stops, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles.

In five collegiate seasons at Texas Tech (2020-22) and Texas A&M (2018-19), Wilson appeared in 44 games with 28 starts, recording 121 tackles (76 solo), 17 sacks, 32 stops for a loss, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 2022, he started all ten games for the Red Raiders, finishing with a career-high 61 tackles (36 solo), seven sacks, 14 stops for a loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, earning first team All-American nominations by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), USA Today, The Athletic and Phil Steele Magazine.

Related Links

Tyree Wilson | Meet the Saints Roster Photos

The New Orleans Saints announced that the club acquired defensive end Tyree Wilson in a trade with the Las Vegas Radiers during the 2026 NFL Draft. Check out Wilson in action with the Raiders during his NFL career.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pursues a play on defense against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. Raiders defeated the Browns 20-16.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. Raiders defeated the Browns 20-16.

Jeff Lewis/Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.
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Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson comes onto the field during introductions before the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson comes onto the field during introductions before the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo.

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked in the end zone Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (17) is sacked in the end zone Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) fumbles as he is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.
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Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) fumbles as he is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/Associated Press
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs from a tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs from a tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the second half of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Candice Ward/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Denver Broncos in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Associated Press
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