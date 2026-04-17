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Morning Break: Marques Colston to announce Day 2 selection in 2026 NFL Draft

A collection of headlines and news about the Saints and the NFL for Friday, April 17

Apr 17, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints legend Marques Colston to announce pick in NFL Draft

The NFL revealed that Saints legend Marques Colston will announce a Day 2 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Saints currently hold the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the draft and the 73rd overall pick in the third round. SEE MORE>>

Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football | Louisiana Week 4 Games 4/15/26

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
1 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
2 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
3 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
4 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
5 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
6 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
7 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
8 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
9 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
10 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
11 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
12 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
13 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
14 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
15 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
16 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
17 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
18 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
19 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
20 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
21 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
22 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
23 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
24 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
25 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
26 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
27 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
28 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
29 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
30 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
31 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
32 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
33 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
34 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
35 / 35

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as four teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
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Photos: 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football | Louisiana Week 4 Games 4/15/26

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
1 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
2 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
3 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
4 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
5 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
6 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
7 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
8 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
9 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
10 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
11 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
12 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
13 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
14 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
15 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
16 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
17 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
18 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
19 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
20 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
21 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
22 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
23 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
24 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
25 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
26 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
27 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
28 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
29 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.
30 / 30

Check out the best Week 4 action shots as three teams competed on Wednesday, April 15 as part of the 2026 Saints Girls High School Flag Football season.

Paul Kieu/New Orleans Saints
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Video from NewOrleansSaints.com

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